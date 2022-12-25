Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Probe why such letter was issued, take corrective measures: Assam CM to DGP over Church survey

    The Assam Police Special Branch sent a letter to district administrations asking for information on the number of churches, religious conversions, and any individuals involved in forced conversions. The chief minister was responding to that letter.

    Probe why such letter was issued take corrective measures Assam CM to DGP over Church survey
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 25, 2022, 7:48 PM IST

    Distancing himself from an Assam Police directive asking districts to carry out a survey on churches, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the DGP to inquire why such a letter was issued and immediately take “corrective measures”.

    Sarma said on Saturday that the Assam government has no plans to conduct any research on places of worship like churches.

    The Assam Police Special Branch sent a letter to district administrations asking for information on the number of churches, religious conversions, and any individuals involved in forced conversions. The chief minister was responding to that letter.

    Also Read | 40-year-old China-returnee tests positive for COVID in Agra, sample sent for genome sequencing

    "I believe it is inappropriate to inquire about things like the number of churches in Assam. This could offend a specific religious group's sensibilities. This sort of behaviour should be avoided," the chief minister, who is also in charge of housing, remarked.

    "I absolutely distance myself from the letter because it was never brought up in any official setting. The letter is completely unjustified, and as Assamese citizens, we desire to coexist peacefully with all groups," added Sarma.

    Also Read | PM's Mann ki Baat: India carved a special place in world in 2022

    The chief minister stated he was ignorant of the scenario in which a police official with the rank of superintendent of police had released the "controversial" letter, despite the fact that such a letter (if the government wants to send one at all) is distributed by the DGP or the home department.

    "Since the government doesn't want to hurt any community's religious sensibilities, I have already requested that the DGP conduct an investigation and take appropriate action. Let me look into the history and see why such a letter was sent," he stated.

    He emphasised that there was a difference between forced conversion and other conversion attempts, adding that Assam would not be subject to a police raid because there is currently no legislation governing conversion there.

    Also read: PAN not linked with Aadhaar by end of March 2023 to be rendered inoperative; check details

    (WITH PTI INPUTS)

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2022, 7:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    COVID scare in India China returnee tests positive in Agra sample sent for genome sequencing gcw

    40-year-old China-returnee tests positive for COVID in Agra, sample sent for genome sequencing

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Special Episode 3

    From the India Gate: From Chacha's comeback to Baba's clout

    PM Modi Mann ki Baat: India carved a special place in world in 2022

    PM's Mann ki Baat: India carved a special place in world in 2022

    Mangaluru man stabbed to death by miscreants Section 144 imposed gcw

    Mangaluru man stabbed to death by miscreants, Section 144 imposed

    People should not to marry off daughters to alcoholics: Union minister tells people

    Do not to marry off daughters to alcoholics: Union minister tells people

    Recent Stories

    Mikey Hothi becomes first Sikh city mayor in California gcw

    Mikey Hothi becomes first Sikh city mayor in California

    Pope Francis calls for end to 'senseless' war in Ukraine in Christmas message gcw

    Pope Francis calls for end to 'senseless' war in Ukraine in Christmas message

    COVID scare in India China returnee tests positive in Agra sample sent for genome sequencing gcw

    40-year-old China-returnee tests positive for COVID in Agra, sample sent for genome sequencing

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23: Will Antonio Conte rest Tottenham Hotspur's Qatar World Cup stars ahead of Boxing Day tie vs Brentford?-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Will Conte rest Tottenham's Qatar World Cup stars ahead of Boxing Day tie vs Brentford?

    OnePlus 11 5G images leaked online ahead of launch Here is what we know gcw

    OnePlus 11 images leaked online ahead of launch; Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon