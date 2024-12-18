Priyanka Gandhi, other Congress leader likely to be part of Parliament joint committee on ONOE bills

Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Tewari, Sukhdeo Bhagat, and Randeep Surjewala may join a parliamentary committee to scrutinize bills for simultaneous polls, amid opposition concerns over federal structure threats.

New Delhi: Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Tewari, Sukhdeo Bhagat, and Randeep Surjewala are likely to be part of the joint committee of Parliament that will scrutinize the bills for simultaneous polls. This development comes after two bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, following a heated debate.

Also Read: Virtual arrest fraud in Kerala: Doctor almost scammed of Rs 5 lakh, foiled by SBI staff and cops; Here's How

The bills, which include a Constitution amendment bill and an ordinary bill, aim to establish a mechanism for holding simultaneous elections. However, opposition parties have criticized the draft laws, claiming they pose a threat to the federal structure of the country. The government has dismissed these concerns.

Priyanka Gandhi, speaking to reporters on the Parliament premises, expressed her strong opposition to the bills, labeling them "anti-constitutional." She emphasized that the proposed legislation undermines the federalism of the nation.

The joint committee, comprising members from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, will thoroughly examine the bills and provide recommendations.

Also Read: Karnataka: Man claims 3,000 Bangladeshis living in Bengaluru & he voted for Congress in viral video (WATCH)

Latest Videos