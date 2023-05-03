WATCH: Prime Minister Modi's touching gesture amid Karnataka Election campaign blitz

Both the women gave their blessings to Prime Minister Modi.

A touching gesture was witnessed in poll-bound Karnataka when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen bowing before Padma awardees Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagavda at Ankola in Uttara Kannada district.

Both women gave their blessings to Prime Minister Modi.

Tulsi Gowda, a resident of Karnataka, is called the encyclopedia of forests. Tulsi Gowda spent her whole life preserving forests. This was the reason why she was honoured with the Padma Award.

Sukri Bommagavda is a folk singer from Ankola, Karnataka. Bommagavda was honoured with the Padma award for her efforts to preserve tribal music. The folk singer belongs to the Halkki Vokkaliga tribe.

The video of the Prime Minister bowing in respect before the two women is going viral.