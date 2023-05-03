Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Prime Minister Modi's touching gesture amid Karnataka Election campaign blitz

    Both the women gave their blessings to Prime Minister Modi.

    Prime Minister Modi's touching gesture amid Karnataka Election campaign blitz
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2023, 4:47 PM IST

    A touching gesture was witnessed in poll-bound Karnataka when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen bowing before Padma awardees Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagavda at Ankola in Uttara Kannada district.

    Both women gave their blessings to Prime Minister Modi.

    Tulsi Gowda, a resident of Karnataka, is called the encyclopedia of forests. Tulsi Gowda spent her whole life preserving forests. This was the reason why she was honoured with the Padma Award. 

    Sukri Bommagavda is a folk singer from Ankola, Karnataka. Bommagavda was honoured with the Padma award for her efforts to preserve tribal music. The folk singer belongs to the Halkki Vokkaliga tribe.

    The video of the Prime Minister bowing in respect before the two women is going viral.

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 4:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala CM writes to Union Railway Minister requesting halts at Tirur and Thiruvalla for Vande Bharat Express anr

    Kerala CM writes to Union Railway Minister requesting halts at Tirur and Thiruvalla for Vande Bharat Express

    Karnataka Election 2023: For final push to campaign, BJP plans roadshow for PM Modi in Bengaluru on May 6 AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: For final push to campaign, BJP plans roadshow for PM Modi in Bengaluru on May 6

    Karnataka Elections 2023: BY Vijayendra Shikaripura gave strength to my father Yediyurappa

    'My father Yediyurappa is a legend in Karnataka politics... there are a lot of expectations from me'

    IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala till May 7; Possible cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal anr

    IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala till May 7; Possible cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal

    Karnataka Election 2023: Eshwarappa lists 3 reasons why BJP will get absolute majority WATCH

    Karnataka Election 2023: Eshwarappa lists 3 reasons why BJP will get absolute majority (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    All new Honda SUV named as Elevate will debut on June 6 will compete against Creta Seltos gcw

    All-new Honda SUV named as Elevate; will compete against Creta, Seltos

    Katrina Kaif's rare public appearances post-wedding with Vicky Kaushal have Salman Khan connection? vma

    Katrina Kaif's rare public appearances post-wedding with Vicky Kaushal have Salman Khan connection?

    What is the link between asthma and lung cancer? Understanding the connection RBA

    What is the link between asthma and lung cancer? Understanding the connection

    Kerala CM writes to Union Railway Minister requesting halts at Tirur and Thiruvalla for Vande Bharat Express anr

    Kerala CM writes to Union Railway Minister requesting halts at Tirur and Thiruvalla for Vande Bharat Express

    Amrapali Dubey HOT video Bhojpuri actress Nirahua bedroom song Oka Boka Tin Tadoka goes viral watch RBA

    Amrapali Dubey HOT video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bedroom song ‘Oka Boka Tin Tadoka’ goes viral-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon