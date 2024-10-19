Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt trains police, sailors and drivers to ensure devotee safety and respectful conduct

In preparation for Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi government launched a comprehensive training program for police, sailors, and drivers. The initiative focuses on courteous behaviour, gender sensitivity, stress management, and safety measures, ensuring a respectful and secure experience for millions of expected devotees.

In preparation for Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi Adityanath government has initiated a comprehensive training program aimed at ensuring respectful and safe treatment for the millions of devotees expected to attend. The program, which targets police personnel, sailors, divers, e-rickshaw, and tempo drivers, focuses on fostering courteous behavior and safety under challenging conditions.

The police training will be conducted in three sessions, with the first having commenced on October 16. The training is divided into two tiers—internal and external—with the internal phase covering soft skills such as gender sensitization and stress management. Given the anticipated large number of women pilgrims, male officers are receiving specific training on respecting women's privacy and addressing gender-sensitive situations.

Mahakumbh Mela SSP Rajesh Dwivedi stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the police to prioritize the respectful treatment of devotees. In response, a three-phase training program has been launched, focusing on soft skills, stress management, and the use of technology. Policemen are also being trained on using the 'Bhashini app' to assist non-Hindi-speaking devotees and chatbots to handle queries.

Moreover, the external training includes familiarizing officers with the geographical layout of the Maha Kumbh area to enhance their effectiveness in challenging situations.

Specialized training is also being provided to sailors and divers to ensure safety during holy dips at the Sangam. E-rickshaw and tempo drivers are being trained to charge fixed fares, maintain courteous behavior, and follow designated routes to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

The Yogi government aims to provide a positive, safe, and memorable experience for all devotees attending Mahakumbh 2025.

