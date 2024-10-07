Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chennai air show tragedy: BJP accuses MK Stalin govt of negligence in fatal incident

    DMK MP Kanimozhi expressed her sorrow over the incident. "The news of the five deaths is heartbreaking. Unmanageable gatherings should be avoided, and precautions must be taken in such public events," she said.

    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 11:31 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

    The tragic deaths of five spectators at the Chennai air show have sparked a massive political clash in Tamil Nadu, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding the MK Stalin-led government accountable for the incident. The Opposition accused the ruling DMK of negligence, while the DMK downplayed the event, likening it to accidents that occur during temple festivals.

    BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla criticised the DMK, labelling the deaths as "state-sponsored murder."

    "The tragic deaths of five people and more than 200 hospitalizations are not merely accidents but reflect the DMK government's incompetence. The chief minister, health minister, and the entire DMK administration are responsible. MK Stalin should step down and take accountability," he said.

    Meanwhile, DMK leader TKS Elangovan sought to minimise the severity of the situation, stressing that the large crowd was unexpected. "The event was conducted by the Indian Air Force, and the crowd at Marina Beach was much larger than expected. Such incidents happen even during temple festivals. The state government made all necessary arrangements, and more than 100 people were promptly taken to the hospital," he said.

    The air show, which gathered the attention of thousands of people to Marina Beach, witnessed attendees braving intense heat for hours, leading to widespread dehydration and heat-related illnesses. Scores of people were hospitalised, with many suffering from exhaustion and dehydration. The chaos extended beyond the event, with heavy traffic congestion and packed local trains and buses.

    Though a stampede-like situation briefly occurred when attendees attempted to leave en masse, police managed to regulate the crowd and ensure the safe passage of ambulances.

