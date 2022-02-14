  • Facebook
    Goa Election 2022: Over 300 candidates in fray, polling underway on 40 seats in single phase

    Polling is underway on 40 seats across state in single phase assembly elections on Monday. The results would be revealed on March 10.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 7:15 AM IST
    Goa is set to hold Legislative elections for 40 Assembly seats on February 14. In a multi-cornered electoral fight, the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is being challenged by the Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Aam Admi Party (AAP). On Sunday, Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal also stated that voting places in Goa are adorned in an environmentally friendly manner. He also stated that 80 voting locations had been established in light of the state's Covid predicament.

    Time: The Goa assembly elections will be place between 7 am and 6 pm The Election Commission is expected to set aside the final hour of voting for Covid-19 positive voters.

    Political parties in the fray: In the state, 301 candidates from various political parties will compete for a seat in the legislative assembly. The ruling BJP will face opposition from the AITMC, AAP, and Congress. Utpal Parrikar, the son of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, is running as an independent candidate from his father's traditional Panaji Assembly constituency. He left the BJP after being refused a ticket from the Panaji Assembly seat. The senior leaders of various political parties campaigned vigorously in Goa.

    While the BJP was led by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the Congress was led by Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram. While Pramod Sawant remains the BJP's chief ministerial face, Amit Palekar has been chosen as the AAP's chief ministerial candidate. The Congress has not designated a leader to serve as its principal ministerial face.

    Constituenices in fray: Mandrem, Pernem, Bicholim, Tivim, Mapusa, Siolim, Saligao, Calangute, Porvorim, Aldona, Panaji, Taleigao, St. Cruz, St. Andre, Cumbarjua, Maem, Sanquelim, Poriem, Valpoi, Priol, Ponda, Siroda, Marcaim, Mormugao, Vasco-da-gama, Dabolim, Cortalim

    All about voters:  In the Goa Assembly Elections, around 11.6 lakh electors are eligible to vote. This includes 9,590 people with disabilities (PwDs), 2,997 people over the age of 80, 41 sex workers, and nine transgender people.

