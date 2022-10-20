Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi, UN chief Antonio Guterres launch Mission LiFE for climate-friendly behaviour in Gujarat

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched 'Mission LiFE', the Lifestyle for Environment at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Kevadia in the presence of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

    Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "A perception was created that climate change is merely a policy-related issue, that govts or international institutions will take steps regarding... But now, people are feeling the effects of climate change."

    In a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, it is said that Mission LIFE aims to be India's signature initiative at the United Nations to nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment. The global movement will showcase sustainable goals and climate actions taken by countries and individuals around the world.

    Addressing the delegates at the event, PM Modi said, "Some people prefer dropping AC temperatures to 17 degrees, this creates a negative impact on the environment… Our glaciers are melting, rivers are drying up... Mission LIFE will help in fighting the climate crisis."

    "Using cycles while going to gyms, doing our bit to change our lifestyles can be of help to the environment," PM said.

    "Reuse, reduce and recycling are part of India's traditions and culture. We need to bring back these practices and work towards making sustainable choices," PM Modi added.

    Meanwhile, PM Modi, ahead of the launch, held a bilateral meeting with UN chief Guterres. The duo paid floral tributes at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia and the UN Secretary-General joined the Prime Minister at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo, and tagline.

