PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi Water Metro on April 25; Here's all you need to know

According to reports, the new Water Metro is built at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore in the port city. In a tweet, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that exciting times are ahead for the southern state's transport and tourism sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro service to the nation on April 25. It is reportedly said that the inaugural event will take at Thiruvananthapuram. This new project will boost the economic growth as well as tourism in the Kochi region.

According to reports, the new Water Metro is built at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore in the port city. In a tweet, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that exciting times are ahead for the southern state's transport and tourism sectors.

Amritpal Singh arrested: How radical preacher evaded police and surrendered in Punjab's Moga

"The world-class #KochiWaterMetro is setting sail! It is Kerala’s dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi. KWM with 78 electric boats & 38 terminals cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by GoK & KfW," CM Vijayan said.

It can be seen that Kochi is one of the most densely populated districts in Kerala. With this, the new mode of transport has been envisaged to reduce traffic congestion and ease access along the Kochi lakeshore.

This project will connect as many as 10 islands around the city through battery-operated electric hybrid boats. The water metro project has identified the development of 15 routes along a network of routes that span 78 km.

Punjab Police arrests fugitive Amritpal Singh from Moga district, taken to Assam's Dibrugarh

How to travel in Water Metro:

The service from High Court-Vypin terminals to Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals will start shortly as the project's first phase. The "Kochi 1" card enables commuters to ride on the Water Metro as well as the Kochi Metro. Tickets may also be purchased online.