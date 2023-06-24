Kerala: All four missing boys from shelter home detained from Kozhikode, Shoranur railway stations

All four boys who allegedly escaped from the Government shelter home have been nabbed by the police from Shoranur and Kozhikode Railway Stations.

Kozhikode: The police held all four children who went missing from the Government Children's Home for Boys, Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode on Saturday. Three boys were nabbed at Shoranur railway station while the fourth one, an Uttar Pradesh native, was found at the Kozhikode Railway station. The police received a tip-off that the Kerala boys is planning to board the Ernad Express train and flee from the region. The three of them will be brought to Kozhikode by evening.

At 6 am on Saturday, the authorities learned that Unnikrishnan (16), Nihal (17), Abhinav (15), and Nikhil (16) were missing from the children's home. The Perambra natives Unnikrishnan and Nihal have both been found guilty of crimes earlier.

Abhinav is a native of Malappuram. While alone on the premises of the railway station, Nikhil was picked up by the railway police and sent to the boys' home.

CCTV footage had shown that the boys had broken the rails on a bathroom window to leave the children's home. Two people outside provided assistance to them for escape.

