Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: All four missing boys from shelter home detained from Kozhikode, Shoranur railway stations

    All four boys who allegedly escaped from the Government shelter home have been nabbed by the police from Shoranur and Kozhikode Railway Stations.

    Kerala: All four missing boys from shelter home detained from Kozhikode, Shoranur railway stations anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The police held all four children who went missing from the Government Children's Home for Boys, Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode on Saturday. Three boys were nabbed at Shoranur railway station while the fourth one, an Uttar Pradesh native, was found at the Kozhikode Railway station. The police received a tip-off that the Kerala boys is planning to board the Ernad Express train and flee from the region. The three of them will be brought to Kozhikode by evening.

    Also read: Kerala: Four boys go missing from Government's shelter home in Kozhikode

    At 6 am on Saturday, the authorities learned that Unnikrishnan (16), Nihal (17), Abhinav (15), and Nikhil (16) were missing from the children's home. The Perambra natives Unnikrishnan and Nihal have both been found guilty of crimes earlier.

    Abhinav is a native of Malappuram. While alone on the premises of the railway station, Nikhil was picked up by the railway police and sent to the boys' home.

    CCTV footage had shown that the boys had broken the rails on a bathroom window to leave the children's home. Two people outside provided assistance to them for escape.

    Also read: YouTube creators can soon dub videos in different languages using AI tool

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 4:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    3 Karnataka police officers suspended after being caught partying in car vkp

    3 Karnataka police officers suspended after being caught partying in car

    Kerala to take action against social media content targeting students anr

    Kerala to take action against social media content targeting students

    Karnataka minister invites Tesla to invest, calls state as an 'ideal place' vkp

    Karnataka minister invites Tesla to invest, calls state as an 'ideal place'

    Kerala: Four boys go missing from Government's shelter home in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: Four boys go missing from Government's shelter home in Kozhikode

    Mumbai Rains trends on social media IMD issues yellow alert for coming days gcw

    Heavy rain lashes part of Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert for coming days

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Crime Files Malayalam web series has gone viral on OTT know more about this Hotstar Original (MAH)

    Kerala Crime Files: Malayalam web series has gone viral on OTT; know more about this Hotstar Original

    Ashes 2023: Rehan Ahmed called up by England for Ashes Test as spin-bowling concerns persist osf

    Ashes 2023: Rehan Ahmed called up by England for Ashes Test as spin-bowling concerns persist

    Akshara Singh SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Nirahua song Kamariya Maarta Lahariya goes viral WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's song ‘Kamariya Maarta Lahariya’ goes viral-WATCH

    Exclusive Uorfi Javed aka Urfi Javed talks about love, marriage, nepotism and more RBA

    (Exclusive) Uorfi Javed talks about love, marriage, nepotism and more

    Vladimir Putin deeply mistaken we are patriots Russia to have new President soon Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin gcw

    Vladimir Putin ‘deeply mistaken’, we are 'patriots'; Russia to have new President soon: Wagner chief

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon