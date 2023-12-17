PM Modi inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse, world's largest office building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat, which is the world's largest office building. The building will be a global centre for trading of both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery, the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat, which is the world's largest office building. In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the Surat Diamond Bourse will be the world's largest and modern centre for the international diamond and jewellery business.

The bourse is housed in nine interconnected buildings, each with nine stories. It is situated on 66 lakh square feet of land within DREAM (Diamond Research and Mercantile) City, a greenfield project spanning over 700 acres.

The bourse will have access to all diamond-related operations and infrastructure, including lab-grown diamonds, the sale of polished and raw diamonds, equipment used in diamond manufacture, software for diamond planning, and diamond certificate companies. In addition, 27 retail stores selling diamond jewellery will open for both domestic and foreign consumers.

Over 4,000 CCTV cameras have been installed at different locations inside and outside the SDB, given the high-security product. Built at a cost of approximately Rs 3,500 crore, the building spans 67 lakh square feet of floor space and has the capacity to house nearly 4,500 diamond trading offices.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the newly-constructed terminal building of the Surat International Airport. During peak hours, the airport can accommodate 1,200 domestic passengers and 600 foreign passengers, all of which are designed with the local culture and tradition in mind.

According to an official release, it also includes a provision for raising the capacity during peak hours to 3,000 passengers, with an increase in the yearly handling capacity to 55 lakh passengers.

