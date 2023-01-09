Kerala Home Secretary, family injured in car accident

The car driver and Venu were seriously injured in the collision. The other occupants of the vehicle received minor injuries, he said

Kerala Home Secretary V Venu, his wife Sarada Muraleedharan, their son and some relatives travelling with them were injured when their car was involved in a head-on collision with a truck at Kayamkulam in Alappuzha on Monday.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of the morning, around 1 am. A senior police officer said Home Secretary Venu and his family were returning from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram when their vehicle collided head-on with the truck coming from the opposite side.

The car driver and Venu were seriously injured in the collision. The other occupants of the vehicle received minor injuries, he said. The impact completely damaged the front of the car.

Besides suffering injuries to his stomach and nose, the Home Secretary had internal bleeding. Doctors said that Venu's condition is stable at the moment. Venu's wife, Sarada is the Additional Chief Secretary in the Local Self-Government Department.

The truck driver is presently in police custody, the police officer said, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

