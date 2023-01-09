Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Home Secretary, family injured in car accident

    The car driver and Venu were seriously injured in the collision. The other occupants of the vehicle received minor injuries, he said

    Kerala Home Secretary, family injured in car accident
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

    Kerala Home Secretary V Venu, his wife Sarada Muraleedharan, their son and some relatives travelling with them were injured when their car was involved in a head-on collision with a truck at Kayamkulam in Alappuzha on Monday.

    Also Read: 'Sinking' Joshimath: 'This is not the end... the entire area will change'

    The incident occurred in the wee hours of the morning, around 1 am. A senior police officer said Home Secretary Venu and his family were returning from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram when their vehicle collided head-on with the truck coming from the opposite side.

    The car driver and Venu were seriously injured in the collision. The other occupants of the vehicle received minor injuries, he said. The impact completely damaged the front of the car. 

    Besides suffering injuries to his stomach and nose, the Home Secretary had internal bleeding. Doctors said that Venu's condition is stable at the moment. Venu's wife, Sarada is the Additional Chief Secretary in the Local Self-Government Department.

    The truck driver is presently in police custody, the police officer said, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident. 

    Also Read: Don't make captain and crew 'scapegoats' in urinating incident: Former pilots to Air India

    Also Read: Asianet News Dialogues: 'Einstein's theory of relativity is incorrect, must be totally replaced

    Also Read: Bengaluru city to be fastest growing city in Asia-Pacific in 2023: Oxford Economics

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra to have all women walk on January 9; check details - adt

    Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to have all-women walk today; check details

    Northwest India reels under cold wave; Winter holidays extended until January 14, Top updates - adt

    Northwest India reels under cold wave; Winter holidays extended until January 14 | Top updates

    Don t make captain and crew 'scapegoats' in urinating incident: Ex-pilots to Air India - adt

    Don't make captain and crew 'scapegoats' in urinating incident: Ex-pilots to Air India

    Teen held for raping five-year-old girl at civic school in Mumbai - adt

    Teen held for raping five-year-old girl at civic school in Mumbai

    We believe in EC despite...: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut digs at Election Commission - adt

    'We believe in EC despite...': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut digs at Election Commission

    Recent Stories

    Goldman Sachs to begin laying off thousands of employees midweek: Report - adt

    Goldman Sachs to begin laying off over 3,000 employees midweek: Report

    'It's a special film': Priyanka Chopra pens a heart-felt note on hosting LA screening of 'Chhello Show'

    'It's a special film': Priyanka Chopra pens a heart-felt note on hosting LA screening of 'Chhello Show'

    Noted filmmaker Atlee gives deets on the much-awaited SRK Nayanthara starrer Jawan

    Noted filmmaker Atlee gives deets on the much-awaited SRK Nayanthara starrer Jawan

    Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra to have all women walk on January 9; check details - adt

    Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to have all-women walk today; check details

    Northwest India reels under cold wave; Winter holidays extended until January 14, Top updates - adt

    Northwest India reels under cold wave; Winter holidays extended until January 14 | Top updates

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon