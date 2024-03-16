PM Modi declares peoples' 'Abki Baar 400 Baar' decision ahead of ECI's LS poll dates announcement (WATCH)

On Friday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) revealed that the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, along with four Assembly polls, would be announced at 3 pm on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 16) set the tone for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls during a dynamic public address in Telangana's Nagarkurnool. Ahead of Election Commission's announcement of election dates today at 3 pm, PM Modi offered an intriguing insight and said, "The election dates (for Lok Sabha polls 2024) will be announced in Delhi in some time."

"However, people of the country have already announced the results even before the election dates are officially announced. The country has announced 'abki baar 400 paar', and the crowd here at Nagarkurnool is a testimony to that," PM Modi said.

On Friday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) revealed that the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, along with four Assembly polls, would be announced at 3 pm on Saturday. This announcement will also mark the commencement of the Model Code of Conduct, signaling the initiation of a fair and democratic electoral process.

Reflecting on the political landscape of Telangana, PM Modi criticized the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), attributing the state's woes to their governance.

"Congress and BRS have shattered all dreams of Telangana. First, it was BRS' 'maha loot' and now it is Congress' 'buri nazar'. For Congress, even 5 years are enough to destroy Telangana," PM Modi said, highlighting the stakes of the impending electoral battle.