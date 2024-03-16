Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi declares peoples' 'Abki Baar 400 Baar' decision ahead of ECI's LS poll dates announcement (WATCH)

    On Friday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) revealed that the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, along with four Assembly polls, would be announced at 3 pm on Saturday.

    PM Modi declares peoples' 'Abki Baar 400 Baar' decision ahead of ECI's LS poll dates announcement (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 16) set the tone for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls during a dynamic public address in Telangana's Nagarkurnool. Ahead of Election Commission's announcement of election dates today at 3 pm, PM Modi offered an intriguing insight and said, "The election dates (for Lok Sabha polls 2024) will be announced in Delhi in some time."

    "However, people of the country have already announced the results even before the election dates are officially announced. The country has announced 'abki baar 400 paar', and the crowd here at Nagarkurnool is a testimony to that," PM Modi said.

    'My arrest is illegal': BRS MLC K Kavitha faces Rouse Avenue Court over money laundering case (WATCH)

    On Friday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) revealed that the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, along with four Assembly polls, would be announced at 3 pm on Saturday. This announcement will also mark the commencement of the Model Code of Conduct, signaling the initiation of a fair and democratic electoral process.

    Reflecting on the political landscape of Telangana, PM Modi criticized the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), attributing the state's woes to their governance.

    MHA declares four factions of J&K Peoples Freedom League as 'unlawful association' for 5 years

    "Congress and BRS have shattered all dreams of Telangana. First, it was BRS' 'maha loot' and now it is Congress' 'buri nazar'. For Congress, even 5 years are enough to destroy Telangana," PM Modi said, highlighting the stakes of the impending electoral battle.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Modi's guarantee will not work in Kerala': MP Shashi Tharoor slams Prime Minister's guarantee speech rkn

    'Modi's guarantee will not work in Kerala': MP Shashi Tharoor slams Prime Minister's guarantee speech

    Growing interest among Pakistani minority groups regarding India's CAA as persecution hits high point avv

    Several Pakistani minorities unaware of India's CAA despite persecution hitting high point

    'Where's JDS now...?' Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar slams JDS for merging with BJP vkp

    ‘Where’s JDS now…?’ Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar slams JDS for merging with BJP

    My arrest is illegal BRS MLC K Kavitha faces Rouse Avenue Court over money laundering case (WATCH) AJR

    'My arrest is illegal': BRS MLC K Kavitha faces Rouse Avenue Court over money laundering case (WATCH)

    Kerala: Mustering process delayed in ration shops across state due to server failure; check details rkn

    Kerala: Mustering process delayed in ration shops across state due to server failure; check details

    Recent Stories

    Kim Jong Un hits the road in Putin's lavish gifted car, diplomatic relationship soar to new heights avv

    Kim Jong Un hits the road in Putin's lavish gifted car, diplomatic relationship soar to new heights

    'Modi's guarantee will not work in Kerala': MP Shashi Tharoor slams Prime Minister's guarantee speech rkn

    'Modi's guarantee will not work in Kerala': MP Shashi Tharoor slams Prime Minister's guarantee speech

    Growing interest among Pakistani minority groups regarding India's CAA as persecution hits high point avv

    Several Pakistani minorities unaware of India's CAA despite persecution hitting high point

    Ae Watan Mere Watan song 'Julia' out: Sara Ali Khan features in this foot tapping track giving us retro vibes ATG

    Ae Watan Mere Watan song 'Julia' out: Sara Ali Khan features in this foot tapping track giving us retro vibes

    'Where's JDS now...?' Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar slams JDS for merging with BJP vkp

    ‘Where’s JDS now…?’ Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar slams JDS for merging with BJP

    Recent Videos

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon