Partha Chatterjee sacked from all ministries over SSC recruitment scam

Following his arrest in the case involving the school employment fraud, Partha Chatterjee, the leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), was dismissed from the Bengal cabinet. The choice was made during a Cabinet meeting presided over by Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of Bengal.

The call for Chatterjee's dismissal came as the opposition parties, the BJP and CPI(M), criticised the TMC for failing to move against him despite significant sums of money being found in properties connected to him. The public's assessment of the recovery of cash and gold has TMC leaders worried. Wednesday, Ghosh said that Chatterjee had brought "disgrace" to the party and "shame to all of us."

The chief minister recently said that even if a minister is proven guilty, she would not spare him. According to officials of the Enforcement Directorate, who arrested them, homes connected to Chatterjee's close accomplice Arpita Mukherjee had about Rs 50 crore in cash, gold estimated to weigh in kilos, documentation of properties, and foreign currency. The state cabinet's portfolios for Commerce & Industry, Parliamentary Affairs, Information Technology and Electronics, and Public Enterprises & Industrial Reconstruction are held by Chatterjee, the TMC secretary-general.

