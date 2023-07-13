Over 10 years since daughter's rape and murder, mother vows to keep fighting for justice

Social organizations demand a thorough investigation into a rape and murder case, a month after the accused were let off by a CBI court. The victim's mother expresses disappointment and vows to continue fighting for justice. The incident occurred in 2012 and remains unsolved.

A month after a CBI court let off the accused in an over 10-year-old rape and murder case, a group of social organisations has sought a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served in the delayed case.

The Mysuru Odanaadi institution organized a debate centred around the case which was attended by various organizations like Janatanra Vedike, and the Odanaadi institution. Also, the victim's mother, sister and uncle took part in the gathering.



During the debate, the victim's mother recalled the incidents that led to her daughter's death. She expressed her disappointment, stating that the truth behind her daughter's death was concealed by labelling her as mentally retarded. She even expressed doubts about getting justice.



However, she vowed to continue her fight until justice is served.



Background of the Incident:

The victim, a student at SDM College in Ujire, was kidnapped, raped, and murdered. Her body was discovered near Dharmasthala on October 12, 2012. Initially, Santosh was arrested as the accused, triggering widespread outcry and demands for justice across the state. However, allegations arose against the Belthangady Police for inadequate investigation, leading to the case being transferred to the CBI. The final decision was delivered by the CBI last month.

Despite the case spanning a decade, the culprits responsible for the girl's death remain unidentified. The incident occurred on October 9, 2012, when she was abducted while returning from college. The following day, her body was found near Mannasanka. The Belthangady Police registered the case and initiated an investigation.