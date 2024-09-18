Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Not Afghanistan, Pakistan or Bangladesh': Outrage as woman brutally beaten with stick in WB's Malda (WATCH)

    A disturbing video from Mothabari in Malda district, West Bengal, has surfaced showing a woman being brutally assaulted on the streets in broad daylight.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 6:25 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 6:25 PM IST

    In what has sparked a massive outburst over the issue of women's safety in the state of West Bengal, a disturbing video from Mothabari in Malda district has surfaced showing a woman being brutally assaulted on the streets in broad daylight.

    The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, including Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in Bengal and BJP leader. Adhikari condemned the incident in a post on X, expressing disbelief that such violence could occur in West Bengal. He criticized the state government for its apparent inaction, suggesting that its assurances of safeguarding women are nothing more than empty promises.

    "No, don't think that this scene is from Afghanistan, Pakistan or Bangladesh. This incident happened yesterday in Mothabari of Malda district in West Bengal," wrote Adhikari along with the viral video.

    "Family disputes, land issues, or neighbourhood tensions aside, how dare a woman in our state be subjected to such violence in broad daylight? Where is the safety of women? The state government's claims of prioritizing women's protection appear to be a mere façade," the BJP leader added.

    He also accused the ruling TMC (Trinamool Congress) government of failing to address the rise in violence, accusing it of pandering to specific voter groups while ignoring the broader issue of women's safety. "The Tolamul government has tied the hands of the administration, leading to a rise in violence and Taliban-like support for perpetrators, while ignoring women's protection," Adhikari asserted.

    The video has intensified calls for accountability and action from the state government to address the growing concern over women's safety. As public outrage grows, there is increasing pressure on the authorities to take concrete steps to ensure the safety and protection of women across West Bengal.

    Here's a look at how other netizens reacted to the shocking video:

