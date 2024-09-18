'Everything ripped, ruined:' CEO shares 'worst first-class cabin' experience, lambasts Air India (WATCH)

Air India has come under fire after an Indian-American businessman expressed outrage over what he described as an appalling first-class flight experience.

Air India has come under fire after an Indian-American businessman expressed outrage over what he described as an appalling first-class flight experience. Anip Patel, CEO of CaPatel Investments, took to social media platform Instagram to harshly criticize the airline, calling his recent non-stop journey from Chicago to Delhi "the worst flight" of his life.

In a scathing post, Patel shared the grim details of his ordeal, noting that despite paying a hefty sum of $6,300 for a one-way ticket, the service and conditions fell far below expectations.

"I recently endured a 15-hour non-stop flight from Chicago to Delhi, and it was far from pleasant," he captioned his post. "I had heard negative things about Air India in the past, but I was hoping the recent changes under new management would improve the experience—unfortunately, that wasn’t the case."

Patel did not hold back as he posted a video walkthrough of the first-class cabin, which he branded as "the worst" he had ever encountered. His video tour captured filthy conditions, with visible signs of wear and tear that left him disgusted.

"Come with me to the worst first-class cabin I've ever been in," Patel said in the video. "This is Chicago to Delhi, non-stop Air India. It was $6,300 one way, or 250,000 miles. Look at how gross this is. There was hair in there, things moving in every compartment. Everything was ripped, ruined, or had mildew on it."

Beyond the dismal cabin environment, the food service was another major point of disappointment. Patel claimed that 30% of the items listed on the menu were unavailable during the flight, further tarnishing the experience.

His frustrations did not end there. According to Patel, the in-flight entertainment system was completely non-functional for the duration of the 15-hour flight.

"The entertainment system did not work the entire 15 hours. Everything was broken. They put tape on the walls to tape that stuff down. She came back, they reset it four or five times. Nothing worked. It was a nightmare," he added, driving home just how disappointed he was with the airline’s service.

Patel’s remarks have reignited debate on the state of Air India’s services, even as the airline continues efforts to overhaul its reputation under new management.

