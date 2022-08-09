Noida assault case: Shrikant Tyagi arrested from Meerut

There had been at least 12 teams of the Uttar Pradesh police hunting for Tyagi for whom a Rs 25000 reward had been announced. Tyagi has been booked under the Gangster Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code for a number of violations.

Self-proclaimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi has been arrested from Meerut days after he went underground over a video of him abusing and threatening a woman in a residential complex in Noida.

The Noida administration had on Monday demolished the illegal construction at his house over which he was having an argument with the residents of Grand Omaxe housing complex in Noida's Sector 93. The Noida administration swung into action after the video went viral.

On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action against Tyagi, who claimed to be a member of BJP's Kisan Morcha. The Chief Minister sought a report from the Home Department in this episode with responses to specific questions. These include a query over the grounds on which Tyagi was provided police protection. Already, four constables, a sub-inspector and a Station House Officer have been suspended for negligence.

Tyagi had encroached upon a portion of the common area in front of his flat at the housing society by constructing a temporary porch using designer tiles and wooden pillars. Tyagi had also planted trees in a park in front of his residence.

Residents claimed that Tyagi was using the common space as private property. Tyagi allegedly assaulted and hurled expletives at the woman who had objected to him planting trees in the housing complex's common area. After the video went viral, Tyagi went underground. The BJP completely disassociated itself from Tyagi.

Late Sunday evening, 15 aides of Tyagi arrived in the housing society allegedly to threaten the woman with whom he had a confrontation. Following that, police personnel were deployed in large numbers in the housing society.

