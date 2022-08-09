Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Noida assault case: Shrikant Tyagi arrested from Meerut

    There had been at least 12 teams of the Uttar Pradesh police hunting for Tyagi for whom a Rs 25000 reward had been announced. Tyagi has been booked under the Gangster Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code for a number of violations.

    Noida assault case: Shrikant Tyagi arrested from Meerut
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Noida, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

    Self-proclaimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi has been arrested from Meerut days after he went underground over a video of him abusing and threatening a woman in a residential complex in Noida.

    There had been at least 12 teams of the Uttar Pradesh police hunting for Tyagi for whom a Rs 25000 reward had been announced. Tyagi has been booked under the Gangster Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code for a number of violations.

    Also Read: 24 monuments, sites in India are untraceable: Govt data

    The Noida administration had on Monday demolished the illegal construction at his house over which he was having an argument with the residents of Grand Omaxe housing complex in Noida's Sector 93. The Noida administration swung into action after the video went viral. 

    On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action against Tyagi, who claimed to be a member of BJP's Kisan Morcha. The Chief Minister sought a report from the Home Department in this episode with responses to specific questions. These include a query over the grounds on which Tyagi was provided police protection. Already, four constables, a sub-inspector and a Station House Officer have been suspended for negligence.

    Tyagi had encroached upon a portion of the common area in front of his flat at the housing society by constructing a temporary porch using designer tiles and wooden pillars. Tyagi had also planted trees in a park in front of his residence. 

    Residents claimed that Tyagi was using the common space as private property. Tyagi allegedly assaulted and hurled expletives at the woman who had objected to him planting trees in the housing complex's common area. After the video went viral, Tyagi went underground. The BJP completely disassociated itself from Tyagi.

    Late Sunday evening, 15 aides of Tyagi arrived in the housing society allegedly to threaten the woman with whom he had a confrontation. Following that, police personnel were deployed in large numbers in the housing society.

    Also Read: Patent for potato flakes energy bar given to Allahabad University

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra gets 18 new ministers 9 from Eknath Shinde s Sena 9 from BJP gcw

    Maharashtra gets 18 new ministers; 9 from Eknath Shinde's Sena, 9 from BJP

    Assam Mizoram delegates to meet today in Aizwal to hold talks on decades-old border issue - adt

    Assam Mizoram delegates to meet today in Aizwal to hold talks on decades-old border issue

    Maharashtra Cabinet expansion Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs likely to be re inducted Home dept for Fadnavis gcw

    Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs likely to be re-inducted, Home dept for Fadnavis

    Bihar politics: Suspense continues over Nitish Kumar's next move

    Bihar politics: Suspense continues over Nitish Kumar's next move

    24 monuments, sites in India are untraceable: Govt data

    24 monuments, sites in India are untraceable: Govt data

    Recent Stories

    AP ECET 2022: Result likely to be announced on August 10; details here - adt

    AP ECET 2022: Result likely to be announced on August 10; details here

    Maharashtra gets 18 new ministers 9 from Eknath Shinde s Sena 9 from BJP gcw

    Maharashtra gets 18 new ministers; 9 from Eknath Shinde's Sena, 9 from BJP

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Nagarjuna unveils promo; assures full entertainment drb

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna unveils promo; assures full entertainment

    Assam Mizoram delegates to meet today in Aizwal to hold talks on decades-old border issue - adt

    Assam Mizoram delegates to meet today in Aizwal to hold talks on decades-old border issue

    Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Liger star Vijay Deverakonda? Actress finally breaks silence RBA

    Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Liger star Vijay Deverakonda? Actress finally breaks silence

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon