    NIA raids 22 locations across 5 states in major terror conspiracy crackdown

    NIA raids 22 locations across 5 states in major terror conspiracy crackdown AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 11:19 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

    In a major operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday (October 5) conducted searches at 22 locations across five states, targeting individuals suspected of involvement in activities linked to the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The raids are taking place in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Delhi.

    The investigation is tied to a broader terror conspiracy case connected to the group. The NIA's actions come just days after a series of bomb threats were received at eight railway stations in Rajasthan.

    On October 2, a letter, allegedly from a member of JeM, threatened to detonate bombs at several key locations and railway stations in cities such as Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Bundi, Udaipur, and Jaipur on October 30. The letter heightened concerns about the terror group's operations within India.

    Jaish-e-Mohammed, responsible for several high-profile attacks, including the 2019 Pulwama bombing that claimed the lives of 46 Indian soldiers, remains a significant threat. That attack was the deadliest in the region since 1989 and has kept JeM in the spotlight as a key player in cross-border terrorism activities.

