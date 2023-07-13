Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New twist in Bengaluru double murder probe; business rivalry motive emerges

     

    Police apprehend three individuals in a double murder case, with suspicions pointing towards a mastermind behind the killings. The investigation takes a shocking twist as details emerge about personal motives and a social media personality's involvement.

    New twist in Bengaluru double murder probe; business rivalry motive emerges vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    The investigation into the double murder case of a private company's CEO and MD has taken a shocking new twist. The police have apprehended three individuals, two of whom have been identified as Felix and Santhu. 

    A Senior Sales Manager of the company, who witnessed the incident and filed the complaint, has provided crucial details. According to the complaint, Managing Director Phaneendra Kumar and Chief Executive Officer Vinu Kumar had established their own company after leaving their previous employment at G-Net.

    Bengaluru double murder: Aeronics MD, CEO's murder suspect arrested; love angle emerges

    As per the FIR, the complainant stated that the culprits, Felix, Santhu, and the unknown person, entered the office premises around 3:30 pm on Monday and brutally murdered both Phaneendra Kumar and Vinu Kumar before fleeing the scene. It is revealed that Phaneendra, Vinu Kumar, and ten others had previously worked at G-Net, where Arun Kumar held the position of CEO. 

    The departure of Phaneendra and Vinu Kumar to start their own company, Aironics, had allegedly provoked Arun Kumar, leading to a decline in sales at G-Net. Arun Kumar reportedly harboured deep revenge towards Phaneendra and Vinu Kumar.

    The complainant, Shankar Narayanan, has accused Arun Kumar of being the mastermind behind the killings, suggesting that the arrested individuals were merely accomplices in his plan.

    One of the assailants, Felix, gained prominence as a social media personality under the Instagram handle 'Joker_felix_rapper_.' He has a considerable following on the platform, with over 17,000 followers. Felix is known for his peculiar actions and dialogues in viral videos posted on Instagram.

    Bengaluru: After 1 month hunt, absconding ex-friend held over Hyderabad techie’s murder

    Interestingly, he identifies himself as a devotee of Lord Shiva and reportedly resided sometimes in a cemetery. The involvement of Felix in this heinous act has caused a stir within the online community. Felix had claimed responsibility for the murder of Phaneendra, stating that it was driven by personal reasons related to a romantic interest during their time at the previous company. 

    The latest revelation has complicated the murder motive, prompting the police to launch a thorough investigation into Arun Kumar, who has been accused of being the master planner.

