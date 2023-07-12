Bengaluru double murder: Aeronics MD, CEO's murder suspect arrested; love angle emerges

The murder of Aeronics MD and CEO in Bengaluru has led to the arrest of a suspect, Felix, revealing a possible motive related to a love triangle. The crime occurred in broad daylight, and Felix targeted the victims due to a dispute over a woman. Investigation is ongoing to determine if there were additional accomplices.

The brutal killing of Aeronics India Private Ltd Managing Director Phaneendra Subrahmanya and CEO Vinu Kumar at the company's office in Amrutahalli, Bengaluru has sent shockwaves across the city. This shocking crime took place in broad daylight within the office premises.

The main suspect in this crime, Felix, a former employee of Phaneendra, has been arrested by the Amrutahalli police.



After leaving Aeronics, Felix established his own private company. Reports suggest that Felix entered the company premises at 4 pm and brutally attacked Phaneendra Subrahmanya with a knife and sword and then targeted CEO Vinu Kumar before making his escape. The Amrutahalli police registered a case at the Amrutahalli Police Station.

The police have nabbed Felix. He has revealed that the primary motive for the murder was not for money but for a woman. Before Aeronics, he used to work with Phaneendra at G Net company at Bannerghatta. The accused had an affair with a girl at the company. Phaneendra was murdered because he had an eye on Felix’s girl.



Both Phaneendra and Felix had quarrelled regarding the girl’s matter. On Tuesday, Felix allegedly murdered Phaneendra for eyeing his girl. Post-murder, he reportedly shared a screenshot of the murder report, on his Instagram story.

Police are yet to confirm reports which suggest that Felix may have had two other accomplices. Three of the employees of the company reportedly tried to detain the attackers but were threatened with sharp weapons following which they backed off.