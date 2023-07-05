Bengaluru: After 1 month hunt, absconding ex-friend held over Hyderabad techie’s murder

Former friend Arpith has been arrested in Bengaluru after evading police for a month in the mysterious death case of techie Akanksha Bidyasar. Arpith, suspected to be the prime accused, allegedly strangled and hanged Akanksha. He was captured while seeking financial assistance from a friend.

The mysterious death of a 23-year-old techie in the Kodihalli, Akanksha Bidyasar case has an update; where her former friend, Arpith, has been arrested in Bengaluru after he evaded the Police for a month.

Akanksha Bidyasar, a techie, was found dead in her flat on June 5, when her other roommate had entered the room. The police had suspected her live-in partner Arpith to be the prime accused for her death. The case takes an exciting turn when he is arrested in Bengaluru, while asking for money from a friend for expenses.



Another breakup ends in woman from Hyderabad dead, probe underway

The prime accused, Arpith worked as a Sales Manager in Hyderabad. Arpith had murdered Akanksha the same day they had fought with each other. Recent developments reveal that Arpith, who worked as a Sales Manager in Hyderabad, had allegedly strangled and hanged Akanksha following an argument, attempting to disguise the act as suicide.

For over a month after Akanksha’s death, police searched for Arpith in Delhi, Ahmedabad and various other cities. Arpith had travelled to Delhi by railway after purchasing the ticket on the day of the murder. Later, he boarded to Bhopal for various other reasons. He lived in a hotel in Assam and then came to Vijayawada. He used to live in hotels/hostels and other various places while travelling, an investigating officer stated.

Akanksha’s murderer, Arpith had left his ID and mobile in the room. Police froze his ATM cards after he withdrew the amount in Bengaluru. He used to ask his friends for money through Internet cafes and other sources.

Honour killing in Kolar: Love story ends in double tragedy



Last week, the authorities tracked him to Vijayawada, but he managed to escape before they could apprehend him. Eventually, he was captured in Bengaluru while attempting to obtain money from a friend.



The increasing instances of domestic violence resulting in fatalities within live-in relationships across the country are a cause for concern.