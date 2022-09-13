Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nabanna Chalo March: BJP leaders clash with Bengal Police; Suvendu Adhikari detained in Kolkata

    A clash broke out between BJP workers and Police outside the Raniganj railway station as workers leave for Kolkata to take part in Nabanna Chalo March. Several buses carrying BJP workers were stopped by the police in North 24 Parganas. Police took many workers into preventive custody in Raniganj.

    Nabanna Cholo March: BJP leaders clash with Bengal Police; Suvendu Adhikari detained in Kolkata AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 3:45 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from West Bengal's Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari was on Tuesday detained during the Nabanna Chalo procession in Kolkata. Some visuals showed city police using water cannons on BJP workers to disperse and stop them. Apart from Adhikari, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee was detained during the march. 

    The BJP leaders were detained from Hastings in Kolkata, where the police had put up heavy barricading. Adhikari, Chatterjee and BJP leader Rahul Sinha were taken to Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.

    Also read: Leela hotel in Gurgaon evacuated after bomb threat, search underway

    Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said, "Chief Minister Mamata does not have the support of her people and so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea in Bengal. Police will have to pay for what it is doing since Monday. BJP is coming."

    Watch the video here: 

    In a tweet, the BJP leader shared a video and slammed the West Bengal Police. "Glimpses of @WBPolice atrocities. They are trampling upon the Fundamental Rights of citizens ensured by Article 19 of The Constitution Of India: # to assemble, peaceably, to move freely throughout the territory of India. People are resisting spontaneously. #CholoNobanno," the BJP leader said.

     

    Also read: Britain gave India civilisation, says American TV host Tucker Carlson; here’s how Shashi Tharoor reacted

    On Tuesday morning, a clash broke out between BJP workers and Police outside the Raniganj railway station as workers leave for Kolkata to take part in Nabanna Chalo March. Several buses carrying BJP workers were stopped by the police in North 24 Parganas. Police took many workers into preventive custody in Raniganj.

     

    A clash also broke out between the BJP workers and police inside the Bolpur railway station as police prevented workers from leaving for Kolkata to participate in the Nabanna Chalo march. Several workers were detained.

    Also read: 'Congress is finished, BJP keeps changing CMs': Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

    "With hundreds of BJP workers heading towards Kolkata to join BJP's Nabanna march via trains, police barricaded paths to railway stations. 20 of our workers were stopped by police near Durgapur railway station. I reached here using other paths," said BJP leader Abhijit Dutta.

    Various roads across Kolkata have been blocked with barricades. To prevent the procession, the West Bengal Police had turned the 5-kilometre radius around Nabanna into a fortress.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2022, 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shirdi Sai Sansthan: Board of trustees dissolved by Bombay HC; new board to be appointed soon - adt

    Shirdi Sai Sansthan: Board of trustees dissolved by Bombay HC; new board to be appointed soon

    Leela hotel in Gurgaon evacuated after bomb threat, search underway AJR

    Leela hotel in Gurgaon evacuated after bomb threat, search underway

    Britain gave India civilisation, says American TV host Tucker Carlson; here s how Shashi Tharoor reacted - adt

    Britain gave India civilisation, says American TV host Tucker Carlson; here’s how Shashi Tharoor reacted

    Journey from chip taker to chip maker has begun... Vedanta announces Rs 1.54 lakh crore investment in Gujarat

    'Journey from chip taker to chip maker has begun...' Vedanta announces Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment in Gujarat

    'Congress is finished, BJP keeps changing CMs': Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat AJR

    'Congress is finished, BJP keeps changing CMs': Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

    Recent Stories

    Shirdi Sai Sansthan: Board of trustees dissolved by Bombay HC; new board to be appointed soon - adt

    Shirdi Sai Sansthan: Board of trustees dissolved by Bombay HC; new board to be appointed soon

    Amazon to continue with flexible work from home Here s what CEO Andy Jassy said gcw

    Amazon to continue with flexible work from home? Here's what CEO said

    Champions League, Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: Will Robert Lewandowski make an impact? Xavi Hernandez insists star 'motivated' snt

    Will Lewandowski make an impact against Bayern Munich? Barcelona boss Xavi insists striker 'motivated'

    His Legacy will live on - Tributes and wishes pour in on Shane Warne 53rd birth anniversary-ayh

    'His Legacy will live on' - Tributes and wishes pour in on Shane Warne's 53rd birth anniversary

    Apple likely to unveil more products next month including 10th gen iPads Macbook VR headset gcw

    Apple likely to unveil more products next month including 10th gen iPads, Macs, VR headset

    Recent Videos

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon