Nabanna Chalo March: BJP leaders clash with Bengal Police; Suvendu Adhikari detained in Kolkata

A clash broke out between BJP workers and Police outside the Raniganj railway station as workers leave for Kolkata to take part in Nabanna Chalo March. Several buses carrying BJP workers were stopped by the police in North 24 Parganas. Police took many workers into preventive custody in Raniganj.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from West Bengal's Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari was on Tuesday detained during the Nabanna Chalo procession in Kolkata. Some visuals showed city police using water cannons on BJP workers to disperse and stop them. Apart from Adhikari, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee was detained during the march.

The BJP leaders were detained from Hastings in Kolkata, where the police had put up heavy barricading. Adhikari, Chatterjee and BJP leader Rahul Sinha were taken to Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.

Also read: Leela hotel in Gurgaon evacuated after bomb threat, search underway

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said, "Chief Minister Mamata does not have the support of her people and so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea in Bengal. Police will have to pay for what it is doing since Monday. BJP is coming."

Watch the video here:

In a tweet, the BJP leader shared a video and slammed the West Bengal Police. "Glimpses of @WBPolice atrocities. They are trampling upon the Fundamental Rights of citizens ensured by Article 19 of The Constitution Of India: # to assemble, peaceably, to move freely throughout the territory of India. People are resisting spontaneously. #CholoNobanno," the BJP leader said.

Also read: Britain gave India civilisation, says American TV host Tucker Carlson; here’s how Shashi Tharoor reacted

On Tuesday morning, a clash broke out between BJP workers and Police outside the Raniganj railway station as workers leave for Kolkata to take part in Nabanna Chalo March. Several buses carrying BJP workers were stopped by the police in North 24 Parganas. Police took many workers into preventive custody in Raniganj.

A clash also broke out between the BJP workers and police inside the Bolpur railway station as police prevented workers from leaving for Kolkata to participate in the Nabanna Chalo march. Several workers were detained.

Also read: 'Congress is finished, BJP keeps changing CMs': Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

"With hundreds of BJP workers heading towards Kolkata to join BJP's Nabanna march via trains, police barricaded paths to railway stations. 20 of our workers were stopped by police near Durgapur railway station. I reached here using other paths," said BJP leader Abhijit Dutta.

Various roads across Kolkata have been blocked with barricades. To prevent the procession, the West Bengal Police had turned the 5-kilometre radius around Nabanna into a fortress.