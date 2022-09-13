Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leela hotel in Gurgaon evacuated after bomb threat, search underway

    Speaking to reporters, a senior police officer said that the threat call to the hotel was made from a mobile number which was found switched off. "The search is on and the police are trying to identify the caller," the official added.

    A bomb threat call led to the evacuation of Gurgaon's Leela Hotel on Tuesday (September 13) and a detailed search is being carried out at the premises to trace it. The call was received at Gurgaon's Leela Hotel in the Ambiance Mall complex around 11:35 am.

    It is reportedly said the police were immediately informed following which bomb disposal and dog squads reached the hotel and evacuated it. 

    Speaking to reporters, a senior police officer said that the threat call to the hotel was made from a mobile number which was found switched off. "The search is on and the police are trying to identify the caller," the official added.

    There was no official response from the Leela Hotel at the time of the report.

    (This is a breaking news story. More details awaited.)

