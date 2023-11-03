'My son's middle name Chandrasekhar': Billionaire Elon Musk tells Indian minister at UK AI summit

The AI Summit, hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, brought together delegates from 28 countries to address the potential "catastrophic" threats posed by the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday (November 2) had an impromptu meeting with billionaire and Tesla owner Elon Musk at the AI Summit in the United Kingdom. During their conversation, Musk shared an interesting detail about his son's middle name, "Chandrasekhar," which he revealed was inspired by the renowned Nobel physicist, Prof S. Chandrasekhar.

The minister of state for electronics and information technology took to social media to share this fascinating encounter, saying, "Look who I bumped into at #AISafetySummit at Bletchley Park, UK. Elon Musk shared that his son with Shivon Zilis has a middle name 'Chandrasekhar' - named after 1983 Nobel physicist Prof S. Chandrasekhar."

Shivon Zilis, Elon Musk's partner and the mother of their child, confirmed the unique name choice, stating, "We call him Sekhar for short, but the name was chosen in honor of our children’s heritage and the amazing Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar."

The AI Summit, hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, brought together delegates from 28 countries to address the potential "catastrophic" threats posed by the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence. Rajeev Chandrasekhar represented India at this international gathering, which focused on cutting-edge "frontier" AI technology and its implications for humanity.

On the final day of the summit, PM Rishi Sunak led discussions with representatives from various nations, the European Union, and the United Nations to explore the necessary steps for ensuring the safe development and deployment of AI technologies.