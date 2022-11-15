Mumbai police announce traffic restrictions around Shivaji Park on Bal Thackeray's 10th death anniversary

The Mumbai traffic police have declared diversions and limitations on vehicle movement around Shivaji Park in Dadar. The arrangements for the death anniversary have been prepared, and police have asked the public to follow the orders to avoid disruptions.

Shiv Sena will mark the tenth death anniversary of its founder, Balasaheb Thackeray, on Wednesday. The Mumbai traffic police have declared diversions and limitations on vehicle movement around Shivaji Park in Dadar. The arrangements for the death anniversary have been prepared, and police have asked the public to follow the orders to avoid disruptions.

Know the routes to avoid:

1) Swatantra Veer Savarkar Marg

2) Rajabadhe Chowk Junction

3) Dilip Gupte Marg

4) Senapati Bapat Road to Lady Jamshedji Marg

Roads with parking restrictions:

1) Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to S Back Junction

2) Keluskar Road

3) MB Raut Marg

4) Pandurang Naik Marg

Thackeray's memorial is located in Mumbai's Dadar Shivaji Park, where he was cremated. Shiv Sena leaders and supporters, other political figures, and Mumbai leaders are anticipated to attend the memorial to pay their respects to their founder-patriarch.

Balasaheb, born on January 23, 1926, founded the Shiv Sena political party on June 19, 1966, to advocate for the interests of Marathis or the people of Maharashtra. He was a powerful orator and a strong leader. Before becoming a full-time political activist, he worked as a cartoonist for a Mumbai-based English daily. Thackeray passed away on November 17, 2012, at 86, after suffering cardiac arrest.

