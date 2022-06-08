Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: Delhi Police

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HS Dhaliwal says Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in the Delhi Police's custody, is the mastermind in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HS Dhaliwal said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Dhaliwal said that the police had arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal, a close associate of the main shooter in the killing of the popular singer and Congress leader.

The police said Mahakal had been arrested from Pune and added that five more suspects had been identified in connection with the murder case.

Also read: May 29 black day for Sidhu Moose Wala's family; father asks 'what was my son's fault'

Earlier today, Punjab Police said ten days before the murder of Moose Wala, they had sought a red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar, who had taken the responsibility for the murder.

Officials added the red corner was sought against Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, in two separate cases registered against him in Faridkot. A red-corner notice allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad.

The Punjab Police had sent a proposal in this regard to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 19, they said. The singer was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson on Wednesday said the state police has not been leaving any stone unturned for the extradition of gangster Goldy Brar. The spokesperson said the red-corner notice would pave the way for his extradition to India.

Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017, and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Two cases were registered against Brar in November 2020 and February 2021 on the charges of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act. Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder. This murder was in retaliation for youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year.

Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Will Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar be issued?

(With inputs from PTI)