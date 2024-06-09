Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to attend PM-designate Modi's swearing-in ceremony

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday, following receipt of an invite, reports stated quoting sources.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

    In an unexpected turn of events, sources close to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge have confirmed that he will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister on Sunday evening. Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi have received invites for the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, with Kharge confirming his attendance according to sources.

    Earlier today, taking a swipe at Modi, the Congress said he will get himself sworn-in this evening as "the leader of the Narendra Destructive Alliance (NDA)" even though he lacks all legitimacy.

    Also read: 'Focus on unfinished business': PM-designate Modi tells NDA leaders in meeting ahead of swearing-in (WATCH)

    Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Remember May 28th, 2023? It was the day that Narendra Modi walked into the new Parliament building with the Sengol for which a August 15th 1947 history was fabricated 'to not only justify Modi's pretensions of being Samrat but also to appeal to the Tamil electorate."

    "That day itself, I had exposed Modi's fakery using archival material," he said.

    "We now know the outcome of that drama. The Sengol remains a respected symbol of Tamil history but the Tamil electorate and indeed India's electorate has rejected Mr. Modi's pretensions," Ramesh said.

    The Congress leader asserted that Modi has experienced a significant personal, political, and moral setback. Ramesh stated that Modi has been compelled to acknowledge the authority of the Constitution, which he had undermined over the past decade.

    "A vastly diminished 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri, now lacking all legitimacy, has managed to get himself sworn this evening, as the leader of the Narendra Destructive Alliance (NDA)," he said.

    Also read: Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony: How is Rashtrapati Bhavan preparing for the event? (WATCH)

    Modi is scheduled to take the oath of office this evening. Among the attendees at the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening are dignitaries and special invitees from India's neighboring countries and the Indian Ocean Region.

    While the BJP fell short of securing a majority on its own in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the party-led National Democratic Alliance clinched 293 out of 543 seats. The Congress secured 99 seats in the elections. The majority threshold in the lower house stands at 272.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2024, 2:13 PM IST
