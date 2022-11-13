Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MCD polls 2022: AAP leader climbs transmission tower after party denies him ticket

    Haseeb-ul-Hasan said that he was angry about not getting a ticket from AAP for the upcoming MCD polls. Many people requested him to come down and asked him why he scaled the tower.  The AAP leader kept saying that 'No poll ticket, won't come down.'

    MCD polls 2022 AAP leader Haseeb ul Hasan climbs transmission tower after party denies him ticket gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    Haseeb-ul-Hasan, a former councillor for the Aam Aadmi Party, on Sunday climbed a transmission tower in front of the Shastri Park metro station in Delhi to voice his opposition to the party's allegedly unwise policies.

    Many people urged him to stop and questioned his decision to climb the tower. Haseeb-ul-Hasan expressed his displeasure at not receiving an AAP ticket for the next MCD elections. The leader of the AAP insisted repeatedly that, "No poll ticket, won't come down."

    Also Read | MCD Elections 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches '10 guarantees'; know here

    Haseeb-ul-Hasan represents Gandhi Nagar in East Delhi as an AAP councillor. Hasan was requested to complete all the paperwork since he anticipated receiving the ticket from this constituency. He said that he had not received his original paperwork back. But this is not the first time he's done something similar. Haseeb-ul-Hasan was observed cleaning a drain by diving into it earlier in March. He then had a milk bath. He is known for taking dramatic steps every time.

    Meanwhile, AAP released its first list of 134 candidates for the Delhi MCD elections. 70 women received tickets out of the 134 candidates on the list, and the AAP nominated former Naraina MLA Vijender Garg in the MCD elections.

    Also Read: If AAP wins, garbage issue will disappear from Delhi in 5 years: Manish Sisodia

    In contrast, Mukesh Goyal, the most senior councillor in Delhi who switched from the Congress to the AAP, will run for office from the Adarsh Nagar ward. Former Congress councilwoman Guddi Devi has been chosen to represent Timarpur's Malkaganj. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections are set for December 4, and the AAP on Saturday unveiled its second list of 117 candidates.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
