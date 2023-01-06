Matter of pride: PM Modi hails Indian Army deployment of largest contingent of women peacekeepers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness on Friday at the Indian Army deploying its largest contingent of women peacekeepers at a UN mission. "Proud to see this. India has a tradition of active participation in UN peacekeeping missions," he wrote on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his delight that the Indian Army has deployed its largest contingent of women peacekeepers to a United Nations mission.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Proud to see this. India has a tradition of active participation in UN peacekeeping missions. The participation by our Nari Shakti (women power) is even more gladdening."

He was replying to an Army tweet that read: "Indian Army deploys its largest contingent of women peacekeepers in United Nations mission at Abyei, UNISFA. The team will provide relief and assistance to women and children in one of the highest operational and challenging terrain conditions under the UN flag."

Also Read | Watch: Indore Man dies of heart attack while exercising at gym

Today, India sent a battalion of female soldiers to the Abyei area of Sudan as a member of the Indian Battalion in the UN ISAF (UNISFA).

This is the largest unit of women peacekeepers India has sent to a UN mission since sending the first all-female force to Liberia in 2007, according to a news statement from India's Permanent Mission to the Organization.

Also Read | Kanjhawala accident case: Delhi government announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for family

In 2007, India became the first nation to send an all female force to a UN peacekeeping mission. The newly established police force in Liberia kept watch around the clock, patrolled at night throughout Monrovia, and helped the local police force grow.

According to the press release, the Indian contingent, which consists of two officers and 25 other ranks, will be a member of an Engagement platoon that specialises in community engagement while simultaneously carrying out substantial security-related tasks.

Also Read | DGCA advises airlines to use 'restraining devices' on unruly passengers