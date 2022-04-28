Massive drug haul in Shaheen Bagh, NCB seizes 50 kg high-quality heroin

The narcotics were kept in backpacks, jute bags, and packets from e-commerce companies, according to NCB Deputy Director General (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh. He went on to say that the procedure took place on Wednesday. He went on to say that the procedure took place on Wednesday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) confiscated around 50 kg of "high-quality" heroin, 47 kg of other suspected drugs, and Rs 30 lakh in cash from the Shaheen Bagh of Delhi's Jamia Nagar locality on Thursday. According to the anti-narcotics agency, the operation resulted in the arrest of an individual.

The narcotics were kept in backpacks, jute bags, and packets from e-commerce companies, according to NCB Deputy Director General (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh. He went on to say that the procedure took place on Wednesday.

The narcotics entered the nation via an India-Afghanistan conspiracy that was caught, according to the officer, who added that additional investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has revealed that a large shipment of heroin trafficked from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas was recovered in a combined operation at the Kandla Port in Gujarat by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and DRI agents.

The DRI stated that 205.6 kg of heroin was found from 10,318 bags in 17 containers during the seizure. The cargo was declared as 'gypsum powder' and had a gross weight of 394 MT. Drugs worth Rs 1439 crore were seized from the illegal market after they were confiscated. The exact quantity has still to be determined because the shipment is still being thoroughly examined at the port.

In another seizure, the Indian Coast Guard ships made another big narcotics haul from a boat of Pakistani origin in a combined operation with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad. The Al-Haj boat, with nine crew members, was transporting heroin worth Rs 280 crore.

The boat and her crew are being transported to Jakhai for additional examination.

