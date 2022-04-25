Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heroin seized at Kandla valued at Rs 1439 crore, shipped from Iran

    Giving details of the seizure, the DRI said that 205.6 kg of heroin was recovered from 10,318 bags in 17 containers. The consignment has a gross weight of 394 MT and was declared as 'gypsum powder'

    Heroin seized at Kandla valued at Rs 1439 crore, shipped from Iran
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

    The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has confirmed that a massive consignment of heroin shipped from the Bandar Abbas port in Iran was seized in a joint operation carried out by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and DRI officers at the Kandla Port in Gujarat.

    Giving details of the seizure, the DRI said that 205.6 kg of heroin was recovered from 10,318 bags in 17 containers. The consignment has a gross weight of 394 MT and was declared as 'gypsum powder'.

    The confiscated drugs worth Rs 1439 crore in the illicit market, have been recovered. The actual amount is yet to be ascertained as a detailed examination of the consignment is still going on at the port.

    In a statement, the finance minister said that investigations initially revealed that the importer of the consignment was not found at the registered address in Uttarakhand. Following this, a manhunt was launched across the country to nab the importer. 

    The DRI officials conducted searches at various locations across India to locate the importer who had been changing locations and hiding to evade identification. 

    However, the DRI personnel's persistence yielded results and the importer was spotted in a small village in Punjab. He tried to resist and flee, but he was nabbed by the DRI officers.

    Further investigation is underway into the matter. 

    Another drug seizure

    In a joint operation with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad, the Indian Coast Guard ships made another massive drug haul from a boat of Pakistan origin. The boat, identified as Al-Haj, with nine crew members was carrying heroin worth Rs 280 crore. 

    The boat and the crew are being brought to Jakhai for further investigation.

