    Margao, Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE: Will Digambar Kamat retain his bastion?

    Amid predictions of a hung assembly, leaders of BJP and Congress in Goa would be keeping a close watch on assembly election results as the counting of votes begins at 8 am on Thursday.

    Margao Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE update candidates winner runner up
    Margao, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 6:01 AM IST

    Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE:Hung over a prediction in high-stakes battle

    Margao is one of the 20 seats under the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. The battle for this constituency is predominantly between veteran Congress leader Digambar Kamat and BJP's Manohar Ajgaonkar.

    Exit polls have indicated that the coastal state might be heading for another hung assembly, much like the cliffhanger of 2017. Data predicted both BJP and the Congress would end up with around 15-18 seats each in the 40-member house. The kingmaker is likely to be Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which might win 2-4 seats.

    Born in Margao, Ajgaonkar has served as a municipal councillor. He will be representing the constituency for the first time, taking on Kamat, who has been a long-term MLA from the constituency since 1994.

    Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable recently, former Goa CM Digambar Kamat lashed out at AAP and debutant Trinamool Congress, stating that Goans will not allow outsiders to rule them. Kamat also noted that even though several Congress's MLAs left the party, their workers are still intact. Congress's vote base is still strong in the region, and there is no damage made there, he added.

    No. of candidates in the fray: 5

    Ajgaonkar Manohar(Babu) - BJP
    Digambar Kamat - Congress
    Lincoln Anthony Vaz - AAP
    Mahesh Amonkar - AITC
    Shashiraj Subha Naik Shirodkar - Revolutionary Goans Party

    Election issues in 2022:

    If they return to power in the state, reviving mining in Goa is one of Congress' key focus areas. The Grand Old Party also aims to strengthen the utility of resources to become an IT or pharmaceutical hub.

    The vote share in 2017:

    In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Congress' Digambar Vasant Kamat defeated Sharmad Raiturkar of the BJP by a margin of 4,176 votes, accounting for 18.68 per cent of the total votes cast for the seat. In 2017, INC received 54.15 per cent of the vote in this seat.

    Goa Election 2022 voter turnout:

    The estimated voter turnout in this seat in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections was 74.84 per cent. In 2017, this seat had a voter turnout of 78.6 per cent.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 6:33 AM IST
