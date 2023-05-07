Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur violence: Curfew partially lifted in Churachandpur to buy essential items

    The total curfew imposed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, which restricted the movement of people has been relaxed for three hours on Sunday from 7 am to 10 am to facilitate people to buy essential items like food and medicine, according to a notification.

    Manipur violence Curfew partially lifted in Churachandpur to buy essential items details here gcw
    First Published May 7, 2023, 9:55 AM IST

    A notification shared by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the curfew in the state's violence-hit Churachandpur district would be partially relaxed for three hours on Sunday morning to allow residents to purchase vital supplies such as medications and food. According to the announcement, the curfew imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC would be removed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Curfew was also eased for two hours on Saturday, from 3 to 5 p.m.

    Sharing a copy of the announcement, he wrote: "With the law and order situation in Churachandpur district improving and after talks were held between the state government and various stakeholders, I'm pleased to share that the curfew will be partially relaxed as per the details shared below." 

    Also Read | Avail 13,000 services from home hassle-free! How National Government Services Portal will benefit Indians

    On Saturday, CM N Biren Singh convened an emergency all-party conference in Imphal to examine methods to restore calm to the state. The group decided to organise a peace committee in each assembly constituency to guarantee that peace efforts are carried out on the ground. Representatives from the Indian National Congress, CPI, JD(U), NPF, Shiv Sena, AITC, BSP, AAP, MPP, AIFB, MNDF, ABHKP, and significant stakeholders, including former CM Okram Ibobi Singh, attended the meeting.

    The curfew was imposed on May 3 after violent clashes broke out between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community in Manipur, which has displaced thousands of people and killed more than 50 so far. The riots broke out on Wednesday night after demonstrations and rallies were organised by tribals, including Kukis and Nagas, against a proposal to grant the majority Meitei community the scheduled tribe (ST) status.

    Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Muslim boy tops UP Sanskrit Board class 12 exams, beats over 14,000 students; check details

     

    Last Updated May 7, 2023, 9:55 AM IST
