Avail 13,000 services from home hassle-free! How National Government Services Portal will benefit Indians

The launch of the new website -- https://services.india.gov.in -- is aimed at increasing transparency and efficiency of services being provided online that have made the life of the citizens simpler.

The Narendra Modi government has launched a new website that lists the various services in a well-categorised and searchable interface. The National Government Services Portal ensures that services being offered to citizens by government entities at the Centre, state, district and local levels through different websites now come under one platform.

Developed by the National Informatics Service, the National Government Services portal lists more than 9,960 services for 15 key public service sectors.

Today we will tell you about a government website through which you can easily complete more than 13000 tasks at home.

Will get more than 13000 services

Let us tell you that the name of the portal we are telling you today is services.india.gov.in. Here any citizen can take advantage of 13,350 services. Whether you have to link your Aadhaar card PAN card, participate in a government auction, know your tax, or get a birth certificate made, after coming to this website, all your work will be done quickly, and for this, you will not have to visit any government office. There is no need to go.

The facilities available

Let us tell you that on this government portal, 121 services from the Ministry of Finance, 100 services from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, 72 services from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 60 services from the Ministry of Personal Public Grievances and Pension, Ministry of Education Various services like 46 services, 39 services of Ministry of Minority Affairs, 38 services of Ministry of External Affairs are available out of which you can choose your favourite service and take advantage of it.

Accessing the website

If you have any work, first click on the services.india.gov.in link. After that, click on the 'All Category' option on the right side. Now whatever services you must take, like suppose to apply for a passport, then click on Visa and Passport. Click on Apply Online Passport here. As soon as you click, you will reach the portal of Passport Seva. Now apply for a passport.