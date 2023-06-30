Manipur violence: CM Biren Singh takes U-Turn, tears down resignation letter

Manipur violence: Women force also blocked the road leading to the Governor's residence pressurising him not to step down, which lead him to tear down his resignation letter in front of the mob before reaching the Governor's House and heads back to his residence.

Manipur violence: CM Biren Singh tears down resignation letter

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday (June 30) opted not to step down from his position following tense drama outside his residence. It should be noted that a massive crowd gathered in front of CM Biren Singh's house in protest against his decision to resign.

Further women force also blocked the road leading to the Governor's residence pressurising him not to step down, which lead him to tear down his resignation letter in front of the mob before reaching the Governor's House and heads back to his residence.

(This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)