Mamata breathes fire on BJP at mega Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata

Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government while addressing the mega Martyr's Day rally at Esplanade, Kolkata's downtown area.

Some of the key points she made at the rally include:

* The central government has failed the nation. The PSUs, which were once our strength, are being thrown into oblivion. Lakhs of people are losing their jobs. Who takes accountability?

* The real difference between our supporters and workers and theirs is that we have a strong backbone, and they have none. Hence, they depend on central agencies while we have the immense love of our people.

* Do not insult the Indian Army. What is Agnipath? Will the country's youth work as a BJP cadre? Don't you respect the youth of this nation at all?

* GST has been imposed on everyday items like puffed rice and curd. How much will you (BJP) loot the people of India? How much GST will you charge when we die?

* The people's mandate will sweep the BJP away from power in 2024

* Those who played no role in the country's freedom movement are now trying to rewrite India's history.

* BJP is trying to break all state governments.

* Rather than finding flaws in our recruitment process, look at the hiring happening in Railways, and central government departments.

On July 21 every year, the TMC observes Martyrs' Day to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing during a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993. Mamata was then the Youth Congress state president.

She continues to observe the day even after forming the Trinamool Congress in 1998 and coming to power in West Bengal in 2011.

Lakhs of people from across the state have congregated at the venue for the Martyr's Day rally that is being held after a gap of two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This rally is the first since the party's massive victory in the state election in 2021

Many of the rally participants arrived in Kolkata two days ago and have been housed in camps. Most of them came just to hear 'Didi' speak. TMC workers arrived at the Sealdah and Howrah railway stations in overcrowded local trains holding cutouts of Mamata, party flags, blowing conches and playing traditional 'dhaaks' (drums). Over 4,500 police personnel have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order in the city during the day.

