    Maha Mutiny: Uddhav Thackeray's government on its way out?

    Is the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on its way out? Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted that the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 12:52 PM IST

    Also Read: Explained: The real reason behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi mutiny

    Raut's post in Marathi came hours after Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde reached Assam with other dissidents and claimed that he had the support of 40 MLAs.

    Earlier in the day, reports emerged citing rebel Shiv Sena MLAs that they were not upset with the Sena leadership but the manner in which MVA allies Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party were functioning.

    Also Read: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik bats for re-establishing ties with BJP

    The likely scenarios

    There have been certain speculations doing the rounds with regard to what happens next with the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

    * Scenario 1 is that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigns as his government is in minority.

    * Scenario 2 is Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invites the BJP to form the government. To note, the BJP is the single largest party in the Maharashtra assembly

    * Scenario 3 is when the current leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis fails to form the government or fails to prove his majority, the Governor will have to recommend the imposition of Article 356 or President's Rule.

    * Scenario 4 is if, within the six months duration of President's Rule, all possible government formation options can be considered.

    * Scenario 5 is when the Governor is convinced that no options are available for government formation, Governor Koshiyari will have to dissolve the assembly and call for fresh elections.

    Also Read: Maha Aghadi Mutiny: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs flown to Guwahati

    Governor tests positive

    Amid the political crisis in the state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing positive for Coronavirus.

    Even though the Governor has only mild symptoms, he has been have been admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

    Also Read: 'Will never cheat...': Eknath Shinde shares cryptic tweet as Shiv Sena sacks him

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
