Maharashtra declares state funeral for Ratan Tata: HM Amit Shah to attend funeral at Worli crematorium, Mumbai

The Maharashtra government announced a state funeral for Ratan Tata, with his funeral set for Thursday at 3:30 PM. The public can pay respects at NCPA lawns, and a day of mourning has been declared. Leaders, including PM Modi, expressed condolences, honouring Tata’s leadership and humility.

The Maharashtra government has announced a state funeral for iconic industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday at 86. His funeral will take place on Thursday at 3:30 PM at the Worli crematorium in Mumbai. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend on behalf of the central government, and full state honours will be accorded to Tata.

Ratan Tata’s mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns in Nariman Point, Mumbai, from 10:30 AM to 4 PM, allowing the public to pay their respects. Crowds are expected to gather throughout the day, with a special route in place for those wishing to honour the late industrialist. At 3:30 PM, Tata's body will be taken to the Worli crematorium for the final rites.



As a mark of respect, the Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning on Thursday. The national tricolour will fly at half-mast across government offices, and all state events and entertainment programs have been cancelled.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Tata as "a unique blend of morality and entrepreneurship," praising his leadership of the Tata Group. "Ratanji Tata was a living legend who successfully led the Tata Group for decades, taking it to new industrial heights," Shinde said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, remembering Ratan Tata as a "visionary business leader and compassionate soul." He commended Tata for his stable leadership of one of India's oldest business houses, highlighting his dedication to social causes and his constant display of kindness and humility.



Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar confirmed the cancellation of all state events scheduled for Thursday. The Chief Minister's Office added that the tricolour would be flown at half-mast as a mark of mourning across all government offices in Maharashtra.

Born in Mumbai in 1937, Ratan Tata was the great-grandson of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group. His leadership transformed the company into a global powerhouse, with operations in over 100 countries. Despite his immense success, Tata lived a humble life, avoiding the public spotlight.



Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the first to pay their respects at Tata’s residence in Colaba, Mumbai. Other notable figures, including politicians, business leaders, and celebrities, are expected to attend the funeral throughout the day. Mumbai Police have deployed additional security at the NCPA grounds, and people have been advised to use designated drop-off points as there will be no parking facilities at the venue.

Shantanu Naidu, Tata's trusted assistant, also expressed his deep sorrow in a heartfelt post, saying, "The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse."

