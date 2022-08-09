Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahagathbandhan back in Bihar! Nitish, Tejashwi to meet Governor at 4 pm

    Ahead of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's meeting with Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm today, a letter of support to the party is currently being signed by the Congress and RJD MLAs, according to various reports.

    Mahagathbandhan back in Bihar Nitish Tejashwi to meet Governor gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bihar, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 1:19 PM IST

    Nitish Kumar on Tuesday pulled the plug from the Janata Dal (United)-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance and revived the Mahagathbandhan with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and other smaller parties. 

    According to sources, Nitish is believed to have told his party leaders at his residence that the BJP had tried to drive a wedge between the JD-U legislature party. The JD-U members from the legislature and Parliament attended the meeting at the Chief Minister's residence. To note, the Congress has already given the letter of support to Nitish Kumar. At 12:30, Nitish and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reached Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor with the letters of support.

    Also Read | Bihar politics: Suspense continues over Nitish Kumar's next move

    Since the 1990s, the JD-U and BJP have been allies, but recently, they have had disagreements on topics including the Agneepath plan, the caste census, the population law, and the ban on loudspeakers. Nitish Kumar was not present for many of the events relating to the presidential and vice presidential elections, despite JDU supporting NDA candidates in those contests. The CM was absent from the NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday.

    The Bihar opposition, which consists of the Congress, RJD, and Left, has openly expressed its support for Nitish and the JD despite allegations of rifts between the two allies (U). The RJD, which previously had an alliance with the JD(U), declared that if Nitish Kumar severed relations with the BJP, it would be willing to accept him and his party. As a result of allegations of corruption against Tejashwi Yadav, the then deputy chief minister, Nitish withdrew from an alliance with the RJD in 2017. In the meanwhile, the RJD disbanded its media panel and told all top officials to avoid making any statements.

    Also Read | JDU-BJP alliance in Bihar on the brink of collapse? Fast-paced developments say so

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 1:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India @ 75 Inquilab Zindabad to Karo ya Maro 5 inspirational slogans to remember gcw

    India@75: 'Inquilab Zindabad' to 'Karo ya Maro'; 5 inspirational slogans to remember

    Maharashtra gets 18 new ministers 9 from Eknath Shinde s Sena 9 from BJP gcw

    Maharashtra gets 18 new ministers; 9 from Eknath Shinde's Sena, 9 from BJP

    Noida assault case: Shrikant Tyagi arrested from Meerut

    Noida assault case: Shrikant Tyagi arrested from Meerut

    Assam Mizoram delegates to meet today in Aizwal to hold talks on decades-old border issue - adt

    Assam Mizoram delegates to meet today in Aizwal to hold talks on decades-old border issue

    Maharashtra Cabinet expansion Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs likely to be re inducted Home dept for Fadnavis gcw

    Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs likely to be re-inducted, Home dept for Fadnavis

    Recent Stories

    TATA Motors launches Tigor XM iCNG in India; know specification, price, fuel economy here - adt

    TATA Motors launches Tigor XM iCNG in India; know specification, price, fuel economy here

    India @ 75 Inquilab Zindabad to Karo ya Maro 5 inspirational slogans to remember gcw

    India@75: 'Inquilab Zindabad' to 'Karo ya Maro'; 5 inspirational slogans to remember

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who scored 100 in Math in 10th said her parents had no money for her higher education RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who scored 100 in Math in 10th said her parents had no money for her higher education

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale iPhone 13 iPad Apple Watch AirPods Pro top 7 deals on Apple products gcw

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: iPhone to AirPods Pro; top 7 deals on Apple products

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Ex-Real Madrid Chief Jorge Valdano rates the better striker snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Ex-Real Madrid Chief Jorge Valdano rates the better striker

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon