Mahagathbandhan back in Bihar! Nitish, Tejashwi to meet Governor at 4 pm

Ahead of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's meeting with Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm today, a letter of support to the party is currently being signed by the Congress and RJD MLAs, according to various reports.

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday pulled the plug from the Janata Dal (United)-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance and revived the Mahagathbandhan with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and other smaller parties.

According to sources, Nitish is believed to have told his party leaders at his residence that the BJP had tried to drive a wedge between the JD-U legislature party. The JD-U members from the legislature and Parliament attended the meeting at the Chief Minister's residence. To note, the Congress has already given the letter of support to Nitish Kumar. At 12:30, Nitish and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reached Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor with the letters of support.

Since the 1990s, the JD-U and BJP have been allies, but recently, they have had disagreements on topics including the Agneepath plan, the caste census, the population law, and the ban on loudspeakers. Nitish Kumar was not present for many of the events relating to the presidential and vice presidential elections, despite JDU supporting NDA candidates in those contests. The CM was absent from the NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday.

The Bihar opposition, which consists of the Congress, RJD, and Left, has openly expressed its support for Nitish and the JD despite allegations of rifts between the two allies (U). The RJD, which previously had an alliance with the JD(U), declared that if Nitish Kumar severed relations with the BJP, it would be willing to accept him and his party. As a result of allegations of corruption against Tejashwi Yadav, the then deputy chief minister, Nitish withdrew from an alliance with the RJD in 2017. In the meanwhile, the RJD disbanded its media panel and told all top officials to avoid making any statements.

