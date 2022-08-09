Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar politics: Suspense continues over Nitish Kumar's next move

    Leaders of JD-U and RJD are getting into a huddle in Bihar's capital Patna amid speculations that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is going to make a major political move. However, leaders of both parties are downplaying their respective meetings. RJD leaders say that rumours of such a political realignment have been doing the rounds for a couple of years

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 9:43 AM IST

    Amid speculations that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is going to make a major political move, members of both houses of Parliament and state legislature from the Janata Dal-United are set to converge on Tuesday at the senior leader's official residence.

    The JD-U party meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 AM. Party leaders, who are expected to be part of the meeting, have been trying to downplay the outcome of the deliberations. They denied that the party's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party had worsened to the extent of seeking a realignment.

    Rajya Sabha member Ram Nath Thakur, who is known to be close to Nitish Kumar by virtue of being the son of the chief minister's political mentor, late Karpoori Thakur, said that the meeting had been called only to discuss organisational matters rather than any major crisis in the alliance.

    Another Nitish Kumar confidante and cabinet minister, Leshi Singh, also denied any major crisis facing the NDA government. He said that even though he had been away for nearly a week, he had an idea of how things had been. He, however, said in the same breath: "It goes without saying, though, that the party will abide by any decision taken by the chief minister."

    Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal is also rallying its MLAs. The largest Opposition party in the state, led by Tejashwi Yadav, has told its MLAs to be present at a meeting that will be held at Rabri Devi's Circular Road bungalow. The residence is a stone's throw from Nitish Kumar's Anney Marg residence.

    RJD MLA Chetan Anand said there was no need to make rash assumptions considering that rumours of such a political realignment have been doing the rounds for a couple of years. He, however, said that once the party leadership takes a decision, it shall be made known to all.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 9:43 AM IST
