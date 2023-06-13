Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2002 Best Bakery Case: Mumbai Court acquits 2 accused in case

    The 2002 Best Bakery incident is referred as a gruesome incident of communal violence that took place in Gujarat during the post-Godhra riots in 2002. On March 1, 2002, the Best Bakery, a popular bakery in Vadodara, was attacked, resulting in the deaths of 14 people

    2002 Best Bakery Case: Mumbai Court acquits 2 accused in case AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 1:39 PM IST

    A Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday (June 13) acquitted two persons - Harshad Raoji Solanki and Mafat Manilal - in 2002 Best Bakery case that took place during the Gujarat riots in which 14 persons died, including women and children.

    As many as 21 people were charged with murder in this case. All were acquitted by the local court at Gujarat in this case. In order to ensure fair trail, Supreme Court transferred this case to Maharashtra.

    Farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh NH-44 as they continue sit-in protest; check alternative routes

    In 2006, a Mumbai court found nine people guilty on several charges including murder, and were sent to life imprisonment. In 2012, the Bombay High Court acquitted five of the nine accused, while confirming punishment given to four of them.

    What is 2002 Best Bakery Case?

    The 2002 Best Bakery incident is referred as a gruesome incident of communal violence that took place in Gujarat during the post-Godhra riots in 2002. On March 1, 2002, the Best Bakery, a popular bakery in Vadodara, was attacked, resulting in the deaths of 14 people, mostly from the Muslim community.

    The incident gained national and international attention due to the brutality of the attack and allegations of police and judicial bias in handling the case.

    WATCH | Bengaluru woman kills mother, brings body in suitcase to police station; arrested

    The family members of the victims and human rights organizations accused the local police and judiciary of negligence and deliberate mishandling of the investigation and trial, leading to a lack of justice for the victims.

    In 2003, the gruesome attack's main witness and survivor, Zahira Sheikh, issued an apology and claimed that she had been harassed and pushed into revising her statements by those in positions of authority. Her remarks caused grave doubts to be expressed about the integrity of the legal system and witness manipulation.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 2:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Case against Asianet News reporter: Government should stop harassment of journalists, says Shashi Tharoor twitter anr

    Case against Asianet News reporter: Government should stop harassment of journalists, says Shashi Tharoor

    Air India grounds two pilots for inviting woman into cockpit, second such case AJR

    Air India grounds two pilots for inviting woman into cockpit, second such case

    Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Kashmir, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR AJR

    Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Kashmir, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

    Nuclear arsenal of belligerent China and bankrupt Pakistan grew faster than India's: Report

    Nuclear arsenal of belligerent China and bankrupt Pakistan grew faster than India's: Report

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-369 13 June 2023 updates prize money winning ticket numbers

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-369 13 June 2023: Check prize money, time of draw

    Recent Stories

    Case against Asianet News reporter: Government should stop harassment of journalists, says Shashi Tharoor twitter anr

    Case against Asianet News reporter: Government should stop harassment of journalists, says Shashi Tharoor

    Air India grounds two pilots for inviting woman into cockpit, second such case AJR

    Air India grounds two pilots for inviting woman into cockpit, second such case

    Father Day 2023 Movie marathon to kite match 8 great fun ideas to spend the day MSW

    Father’s Day 2023: Movie marathon to kite match-8 great fun ideas to spend the day

    Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Kashmir, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR AJR

    Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Kashmir, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

    Nuclear arsenal of belligerent China and bankrupt Pakistan grew faster than India's: Report

    Nuclear arsenal of belligerent China and bankrupt Pakistan grew faster than India's: Report

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon