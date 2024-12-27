Madhya Pradesh: 3 workers killed, 8 injured as transmission tower collapses in Sidhi (WATCH)

Three workers were killed, and eight others were critically injured when a 70-foot-high transmission tower collapsed in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. The victims, all from West Bengal, were replacing old towers. Police are investigating the cause, which may involve a tilting new tower.

Madhya Pradesh: 3 workers killed, 8 injured as transmission tower collapses in Sidhi (WATCH)
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 10:28 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

Tragedy struck Sidhi district on Thursday afternoon when a 70-foot-high 400KV transmission tower collapsed, claiming the lives of three workers and critically injuring eight others. The victims were all from West Bengal, with police stating that the old towers were being replaced by a firm based in Bengal.

The incident occurred in Aamdad village, part of the Rampur Naikin panchayat, located approximately 40km from Sidhi district headquarters and around 600km from Bhopal. The workers were in the process of erecting the transmission tower when it suddenly came crashing down around 12:30 pm.

The collapse left the workers trapped under a mass of twisted metal. Quick action from fellow workers and locals helped rescue the victims, who were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals. Tragically, two of the workers died on the way to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College in Rewa, about 50km from the accident site. A third worker was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, reported TOI.

The deceased were identified as Ajmir Momin, Mubarak, and Sintu Momin. The injured workers have been identified as Shahid Sheikh, Imadul Shaikh, Hamidul Nadab, SK Dildar Sheikh, Dilawar Hussain, SK Mafan, Amarat Sheikh, and Sk Hamidul. Some of the injured workers are also from Malda in West Bengal.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the collapse. Preliminary reports suggest that the collapse occurred when one of the newly installed towers tilted, causing the one the workers were climbing to fall.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety protocols followed by the contracting firm, which had been hired to replace the old transmission towers. Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the incident and hold the responsible parties accountable.

