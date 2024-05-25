Lok Sabha elections 2024: Over 58% voter turnout in Phase 6 till 7 pm, check state-wise details here

This phase saw 889 candidates vying for seats, with the campaign for these constituencies concluding on Thursday. Following this phase, only 57 constituencies remain for the final round of voting in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, voter turnout has surpassed the halfway mark, standing at over 58 percent. Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest turnout with 43.90 percent, while West Bengal led with 70.19 percent. According to the Voter Turnout App, West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout with 78.19% and Jammu and Kashmir recorded the lowest voter turnout with 51.41%.

Delhi - 54.31%

Uttar Pradesh - 54.02%

Haryana - 58.06%

Jammu and Kashmir - 51.41%

Bihar - 52.80%

Jharkhand - 62.13%

West Bengal - 78.19%

Odisha - 59.72%

Voting has been conducted in 25 states and Union Territories, covering 543 seats. The general election is scheduled to conclude on June 1, with vote counting set for June 4.

Voting was open from 7 am to 6 pm. Notable candidates in this phase included Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Rao Inderjit Singh, and Krishan Pal Gurjar, as well as BJP leaders Maneka Gandhi, Sambit Patra, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Manoj Tiwari. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, and Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar, and Kanhaiya Kumar were also in the fray.

