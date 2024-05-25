Lok Sabha elections 2024: ECI addresses misinformation on voter turnout data; check details

The Commission reiterated that there has been no delay in the release of voter turnout data, as it has consistently been available 24x7 on the Voter Turnout App from 9:30 am on the polling day of each phase.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday (May 25) released the absolute voter turnout numbers for the first five phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, stressing that polling data has always been accessible to both candidates and the public.

The Commission reiterated that there has been no delay in the release of voter turnout data, as it has consistently been available 24x7 on the Voter Turnout App from 9:30 am on the polling day of each phase.

Ghaziabad Police hunt for man for capturing live feed of women's changing room

This announcement came a day after the Supreme Court refused to issue directives to the ECI in response to an NGO's plea for uploading polling booth-wise voter turnout data on its website during the Lok Sabha elections. The Court favored a "hands-off attitude" during the ongoing electoral process.

In a release, the poll body said, "The Commission feels duly strengthened by the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s observations and verdict on the process of release of turnout data by the Election Commission of India."

The ECI stressed that the data on votes polled cannot be altered, as it is shared with polling agents of all candidates on election day through Form 17C.

Cyclone Remal to hit West Bengal today; IMD issues alert for THESE states

Latest Videos