Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Updates: INDIA bloc expected to win huge; Check details

The Lok Sabha Elections concluded on Saturday (June 01) and all eyes are now on the Exit Polls. Let's have a look at the Tamil Nadu Exit polls.

The last phase of the Lok Sabha elections finished on Saturday, June 1, with voting taking place in 57 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union Territory. Focus has now turned to exit polls, which will forecast whether the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) led by Congress will form the next government.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had prohibited news channels from publishing exit poll results until 6 pm on June 1, the final day of voting.

Voter turnout in Tamil Nadu for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections:

The 2024 general elections in Tamil Nadu took place on April 19 during the first phase, aiming to elect 39 members for the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha.

The DMK is part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which was established on July 18, 2023. On September 25, 2023, the AIADMK withdrew from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and went on to form and lead a new alliance called AIADMK+.

The highest voter turnout was in the Dharmapuri constituency, with 81.20%, while the lowest turnout was in the Chennai Central constituency, at 53.96%.

Exit Poll Prediction in Tamil Nadu for 2024 elections:

According to Axis My India Exit Polls, NDA will get seats between 2-4, AIADMK+ with 0-2 seats and INDIA with 33-37 seats.



According to the ABP-CVoter survey, the DMK-Congress alliance is expected to secure 37 to 39 seats in the upcoming elections, while the BJP is projected to win 0 to 2 seats. The I.N.D.I.A alliance is predicted to receive a 46.3% vote share, and the BJP may obtain an 18.9% vote share. The AIADMK is expected to garner 21% of the votes, with other parties likely receiving 13.8% of the vote share.

According to News18 exit polls on June 1, the BJP is projected to win 1-3 seats in Tamil Nadu, with the NDA securing 1-3 seats in total. The Indian National Congress (INC) is expected to secure 8-11 seats, while the INDIA bloc is projected to win 36-39 seats. Other parties are likely to secure 0-2 seats.

Exit Poll Prediction in Tamil Nadu in 2019 elections:

The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll predicted a maximum of four seats for the AIADMK and somewhere between 34 and 38 for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Times Now-VMR predicted that the UPA is likely to win 29 seats and the NDA may manage only 9 seats. CNN News18-IPSOS survey said the DMK alliance would get 22-24 seats, while giving 14-16 seats to the AIADMK alliance.



2019 Lok Sabha Election results in Tamil Nadu:

In the 2019 Indian general elections, Tamil Nadu's 39 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha were contested on April 18, during the second phase. The alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) secured a resounding victory, capturing 38 out of the 39 seats.

The DMK had won 24 while the Congress had bagged eight seats, the CPI and CPM had bagged two seats each. The VCK and IUML won a seat each.

What are Exit Polls?

An exit poll is a post-election survey, similar to an opinion poll conducted before elections. In an exit poll, voters are asked who they cast their ballots for as they leave the polling station. In contrast, opinion polls gauge voters' intentions prior to voting.

Lok Sabha elections 2024:

The election began with the first round of voting on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, 13, 20, and 25. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre, aiming for a third straight single-party majority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, is contesting this seat for the third consecutive election. Modi's main challenger is Ajay Rai, the Congress party's state unit chief, who finished third in both the 2014 and 2019 elections.



