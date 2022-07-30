Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Letters To Self': English version of PM Modi's book of poetry coming soon

    Written over many years, the collection of poems titled 'Aankh Aa Dhanya Chhe' was originally released in 2007. The collection has been translated into English by film journalist and historian Bhawana Somaaya and published by Fingerprint! Publishing, a Prakash Books company.

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 30, 2022, 4:09 PM IST

    The English translation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarati book of poetry will hit the stands in August. Written over many years, the collection of poems titled 'Aankh Aa Dhanya Chhe' was originally released in 2007. The collection has been translated into English by film journalist and historian Bhawana Somaaya and published by Fingerprint! Publishing, a Prakash Books company.

    The collection titled 'Letters to Self' express Prime Minister Modi's unrestrained ideas, dreams, and concerns on a wide range of subjects ranging from the pressures and trials of life to the beauties of nature.

    The poems also showcase the ruminations and deep ponderings that came to life in rhyme and metre, and which PM Modi forever hesitated to share with the world.

    According to the publishers, "The poems of progress, despair, compassion, quest and courage reflects on the mysterious and the mundane, and mentions obscurities he wants to unravel." 

    Somaaya said what makes Prime Minister Modi's writing different is his consistent emotional churning, his energy and optimism. He expresses without filters, and this intensity is infectious, the translator said in a statement.

    "His poems, prose, however you wish to describe his writings, strike a chord, awaken an old wound," she added.

    To note, Somaaya also translated PM Modi's 2020 book titled 'Letters To Mother', comprising of letters that he to moother goddess as a young man in Gujarati by Somaaya.

    Shantanu Duttagupta, Executive Publisher of Fingerprint! Publishing, said that the "nuanced" translation will appeal to poetry lovers across the country.

    Besides several books in Gujarati, the prime minister also authored "Exam Warriors" to help young students deal with exam stress. 

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2022, 4:09 PM IST
