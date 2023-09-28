Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lancet study reveals disturbingly high cancer death rates in Indian women; check details

    The Lancet study reveals India has the highest number of preventable cancer deaths among women in Asia, with 63% of such deaths being avoidable. Lack of awareness, societal indifference, and gender inequality contribute to the high mortality rate among Indian women. Risk factors like tobacco use and obesity further exacerbate the issue.

    Lancet study reveals disturbingly high cancer death rates in Indian women; check details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 4:12 PM IST

    Cancer is often seen as an incurable disease, sparking fear when mentioned, with many cases being diagnosed at advanced stages due to early symptoms being ignored. A recent Lancet study has shed light on cancer in India, particularly its impact on women.

    The Lancet report revealed that India has the highest number of women dying from cancer in Asia. The study titled "Women Power and Cancer" indicated that 63% of these deaths could have been prevented with increased awareness, timely treatment, and proper care.

    5 dangerous hazards of Smoking on your Health

    According to the report, over 63% of cancer deaths among women in India could have been prevented, with 37% being treatable. Shockingly, the data suggests that approximately 6.9 million cancer deaths among Indian women were preventable, while 4.03 million could have been treated. The report highlights societal indifference toward women's health and the lack of awareness and expertise at the primary care level as major barriers to cancer prevention, detection, and care.

    Globally, about 70% of the 5.3 million premature cancer deaths in 2020 were preventable or treatable, as reported by The Lancet Global Health research. Risk factors such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, obesity, and infections were responsible for approximately 1.3 million deaths among women of all age groups in 2020. The study emphasizes that the burden of cancer in women due to these risk factors often goes unrecognized.

    Several factors contribute to the high mortality rate of women with cancer in India, with lack of awareness and neglect of women's health playing significant roles. This issue has led to alarming death rates. The report estimated that earlier intervention could have prevented 6.9 million deaths and provided proper treatment to 4.10 million women.

    Importance of Sleep for mental well-being: 7 ways to improve sleep

    Gender inequality is identified as a leading cause of cancer occurrence and death among women. Often, women do not prioritize their health or seek treatment, partly due to domestic violence and poverty.

    A case study from Mumbai highlights the consequences of neglecting women's health. A woman with a persistent headache remained undiagnosed for an extended period as her husband ignored her health, and she received a misdiagnosis from a local doctor. It was only when she sought proper medical attention that she was diagnosed with cancer. The study concludes that gender inequality significantly contributes to such cases, with cervical cancer being a prevalent form of cancer among Indian women.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Help us find their remains for funeral Parents of missing Manipuri students appeal to govt AJR

    'Help us find their remains for funeral': Parents of missing Manipuri students appeal to govt

    Indian hackers' #OpCanada underway amid diplomatic tensions; target Canadian armed forces website & more snt

    Indian hackers' #OpCanada underway amid diplomatic tensions; target Canadian armed forces website & more

    Kerala: 'No protection from party if found guilty...' CPI(M) on bribery case in Health Minister's office rkn

    Kerala: 'No protection from party if found guilty...' CPI(M) on bribery case in Health Minister's office

    Kerala emerging as dangerous epicentre of radical elements: BJP anr

    Kerala emerging as dangerous epicentre of radical elements: BJP

    Ganeshotsav 2023: The Maharashtra town that does not do Ganpati Visarjan snt

    Ganeshotsav 2023: The Maharashtra town that does not do Ganpati Visarjan

    Recent Stories

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan celebrate twins Uyir, Ulga's birthday in Malaysia; see photos ADC

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate twins Uyir, Ulga's birthday in Malaysia; see photos

    Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon reunite after 9 years for Ganapath - A Hero Is Born, teaser to release tomorrow RKK

    Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon reunite after 9 years for 'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born', teaser to release tomorrow

    7 famous quotes by Dr. M.S. Swaminathan rkn eai

    7 famous quotes by Dr. M.S. Swaminathan

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's BOLD bedroom song Baj Jaai Chhagal will make your go crazy RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's BOLD bedroom song will make your go crazy-WATCH

    cricket From Evian spring water to nut butter: Decoding Virat Kohli's diet osf

    From Evian spring water to nut butter: Decoding Virat Kohli's diet

    Recent Videos

    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon