Kerala: Woman admitted in ICU sexually assaulted by hospital staff

The assault happened soon after her surgery on Saturday when she was in a subconscious state.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday ordered an immediate probe into a complaint by a woman alleging sexual assault on her. She was admitted to the Government Medical College in Kozhikode for thyroid surgery.

The complaint was levelled against a Grade I attender at the Surgical Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. As per the complaint, the assault happened soon after her surgery on Saturday when she was in a subconscious state. However, the woman said that she could identify the accused.

Based on the complaints of the relatives, the Medical College police registered a case. The accused in the case has been arrested. Saseendran, a native of Vadakara Mayyanoor, was arrested by the medical college police. He was absconding after committing the crime. The accused is an attendant of the Kozhikode Medical College. The incident happened on Saturday when the other staff were away to attend to another patient.

The Health Minister ordered the education department director to immediately investigate and take action on the complaint levelled by the woman seeking treatment at the hospital. A three-member committee, including an additional Superintendent of Medical College, RMO and Nursing Officer, was formed to conduct an internal inquiry.

