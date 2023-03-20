Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Woman admitted in ICU sexually assaulted by hospital staff

    The assault happened soon after her surgery on Saturday when she was in a subconscious state.

    Kerala Woman admitted in ICU sexually assaulted by hospital staff
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday ordered an immediate probe into a complaint by a woman alleging sexual assault on her. She was admitted to the Government Medical College in Kozhikode for thyroid surgery.

    The complaint was levelled against a Grade I attender at the Surgical Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. As per the complaint, the assault happened soon after her surgery on Saturday when she was in a subconscious state. However, the woman said that she could identify the accused.

    Based on the complaints of the relatives, the Medical College police registered a case. The accused in the case has been arrested. Saseendran, a native of Vadakara Mayyanoor, was arrested by the medical college police. He was absconding after committing the crime. The accused is an attendant of the Kozhikode Medical College. The incident happened on Saturday when the other staff were away to attend to another patient.

    The Health Minister ordered the education department director to immediately investigate and take action on the complaint levelled by the woman seeking treatment at the hospital. A three-member committee, including an additional Superintendent of Medical College, RMO and Nursing Officer, was formed to conduct an internal inquiry. 

    Also Read: Autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru go on strike today against 'illegal' bike taxis

    Also Read: Jharkhand: New mega kitchen in Ramgarh will feed 50,000 school children

    Also Read: 'Privileged to welcome PM of Japan...' Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives Fumio Kishida at Delhi airport

    Also Read: Pro-Khalistan goons target Indian Consulate in San Francisco after attacking London Mission

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amritpal Singh manhunt: Internet services in Punjab suspended till Tuesday noon AJR

    Amritpal Singh manhunt: Internet services in Punjab suspended till Tuesday noon

    Kerala Assembly proceedings derailed again amid massive Opposition protest

    Kerala Assembly proceedings derailed again amid massive Opposition protest

    Tamil Nadu Budget 2023 key highlights FM Palanivel Thiaga Rajan gcw

    Tamil Nadu Budget 2023: Grand Chola Museum to be established & more; Check out key highlights

    Pro Khalistan goons target Indian Consulate in San Francisco after attacking London mission

    Pro-Khalistan goons target Indian Consulate in San Francisco after attacking London mission

    Delhi excise policy: BRS MLC K Kavitha appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case AJR

    Delhi excise policy: BRS MLC K Kavitha appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp hack Step by step guide to share voice status on iPhone Android gcw

    WhatsApp hack: Step-by-step guide to share voice status on iPhone, Android

    Amitabh Bachchan feels 'unbearable' pain, doctors called in at wee hours for actor's treatment vma

    Amitabh Bachchan feels 'unbearable' pain, doctors called in at wee hours for actor's treatment

    APOSS 2023 hall ticket released for 10th, 12th exams; know how, where to download - adt

    APOSS 2023 hall ticket released for 10th, 12th exams; know how, where to download

    Amritpal Singh manhunt: Internet services in Punjab suspended till Tuesday noon AJR

    Amritpal Singh manhunt: Internet services in Punjab suspended till Tuesday noon

    Delaying promotions to cutting travel costs Here is how Apple is avoiding layoffs gcw

    Delaying promotions to cutting travel costs; Here's how Apple is avoiding layoffs

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon