Kerala: Two injured as private Ayurvedic hospital lift crashes down in Ernakulam

Kochi: Two people were injured after a lift at a private Ayurveda hospital in Thaikkudam, Ernakulam malfunctioned and collapsed to the ground floor on Sunday (July 9) morning. The incident took place at Sooryasarass Ayurveda Hospital. The police stated that the license to operate a malfunctioning lift was not obtained and a case will be filed against the hospital authorities.

The mishap happened when the elevator in the three-story structure housing the Ayurvedic hospital collapsed. It appears that the accident was caused by a problem with the rope's connector. Both Pratyusha Patro, an Odisha native who came for treatment, and Sona, a Thodupuzha local and hospital therapist, were hurt. As soon as the tragedy occurred, the firefighters from Gandhinagar arrived, rescued the passengers in the lift, and transported them to the hospital. One of them has sustained injuries to the spinal cord and the other on the leg.

The lift, which barely had space for two persons, was put in place a year ago. However, the Chief Electrical Inspectorate rejected the working license due to structural issues, particularly the lift cabin's dimensions. These problems were fixed, and a new application to resume lift operation was made. The elevator was running while this was happening. The incident will be investigated by Maradu police.

