    Kerala News LIVE: Health Minister Veena George heads to Kozhikode over Nipah virus concerns

    Kerala News LIVE: The health department has sounded a possible Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode after two unnatural deaths were reported in the state on Monday (Sep 11).

    Kerala News LIVE September 12 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 7:46 AM IST

    11.00 AM: Four-member family found dead in Kochi 

    A family of four members were found dead at their residence in Kadamakudy in Ernakulam. The deceased are  Nijo (39), his wife Shilpa (29), and their two children Angel (7) and Aron (5). According to reports, Nijo and wife died by suicide after killing their children due to financial issues. Nijo and Shilpa were found hanging while the children were reportedly poisoned to death.

    10.00 AM: Rat destroys wiring of X-ray machine in Palakkad district hospital

    An x-ray machine worth Rs 92.6 lakh received through donation at Palakkad district hospital was destroyed by rat bites. Based on the complaint filed by a social activist Boban Mattumantha, the Vigilance unit of Ernakulam will launch an investigation. The health department had given a report that about Rs 31.91 lakh will be needed for the repair of the machine which was destroyed by rat bites.

    9.30 AM: NIA busts ISIS ploy to create base in Kerala; one in custody

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) foiled a plot to form an Islamic State (IS) group in Kerala. The central agency nabbed one person who allegedly tried to form the IS in Kerala through a Telegram group called Pet Lovers. The arrested accused is identified as Nabeel Ahmed, a native of Thrissur district. 

    Read More: NIA busts ISIS ploy to create base in Kerala; one in custody

    8.45 AM: Health Minister Veena George to head to Kozhikode over Nipah virus concerns

    Health Minister Veena George has headed to Kozhikode due to Nipah virus suspicion. Soon after reaching Kozhikode, the minister will assess the situation. A high-level meeting will be held at 10.30 am to decide the next course of action. 

    8.15 AM: First ship carrying cranes from China to dock at Vizhinjam port on October 4

    The first ship carrying cranes from China will dock at Vizhinjam port on October 4. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister for Ports Sarbananda Sonowal will take part in a function to be organised at the Adani-run Vizhinjam Port to receive the ship.

    7.49 AM: IMD predicts rainfall in isolated places; Yellow alert in 3 districts

    There is a possibility of rainfall in isolated places in the state today. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Idukki, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts. 

    7.45 AM: Nipah alert issued in Kozhikode district

    The health department has issued a Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode district following the death of two persons last day. Two men succumbed to fever displaying symptoms of ‘Nipah’. 

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
